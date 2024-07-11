Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Eric Swalwell mop the floor with Ben Shapiro over Project 2025 & gay sex

Eric Swalwell Ben Shapiro
Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock; Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock
Cwnewser

The right-wing agitator was testifying about a fake Republican conspiracy theory and tried to pretend Project 2025 was essentially unknown to him.

The drama of Americanpolitics took center stage on Capitol Hill Wednesday as U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, aDemocrat fromCalifornia, delivered a scathing interrogation of conservative firebrand Ben Shapiro — the subject of the confrontation: Project 2025 and its controversial stances onLGBTQ+ issues and reproductive rights.

Swalwell wasted no time diving into the heart of the matter.

“The country has, in the last couple of weeks, talked a lot about and Googled Project 2025. It’s one of the most Googled search terms right now,” he began, setting the stage for a tense exchange.

Shapiro, ever the provocateur and founder of the far-right Daily Wire website, attempted to dismiss the relevance of Project 2025 with a characteristically flippant remark. “I think, like PresidentTrump, I haven’t looked all that deeply at Project 2025, but it seems that Democrats on this committee, sort of like Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, if they say Project 2025 enough, their presidential candidate becomes alive again.”

Shapiro appeared before the GOP-led hearing — titled “Collusion in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media” — to testify in support of the far-right conspiracy theory that media collusion is suppressing conservative voices.

But Swalwell was undeterred. He pressed Shapiro on the specifics of the Heritage Foundation’s plan, particularly its impact on reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ protections. “How about banning the abortion pill? That’s part of Project 2025. Do you support that part?” Swalwell demanded.

Shapiro, with his trademark rapid-fire delivery, responded, “I’m a fully pro-life person, which means that I’m not in favor of the distribution of the abortion pill.”

Swalwell shifted the conversation tomarriage equality, sensing an opportunity to corner Shapiro further. “But you think it’s a sin to have same-sex marriage? I’m just asking, is it a sin to be gay?”

“From a religiousJewish perspective, orientation is not a sin, but activity is,” Shapiro replied, leaning on his religious beliefs to justify his stance.

Swalwell pressed further, “And just because we found some receipts, you did say, ‘I think homosexual activity is a sin.’”

“Yes, I’m a religious Jew,” Shapiro admitted. “You found me out.”

Swalwell, not missing a beat, repeated Shapiro’s words from a 2018 Slateinterview. “And you said, ‘I may have a desire to sleep with many women, but I do not.’”

“I agree with me,” Shapiro said, resulting in laughter in the audience.

“I’m sure it’s very hard to restrain yourself,” Swalwell quipped.

The exchange continued as Swalwell questioned Shapiro on other aspects of Project 2025.

“And bans against books about slavery. Do you support that part?” Swalwell asked.

“Why would I possibly be in favor of bans on books about slavery? That would be absolutely ridiculous,” Shapiro replied, adding, “What I am in favor of is the idea that school libraries should be able to make decisions along the lines of what exactly is appropriate for, say, a seventh grader and whether they ought to be treated to cartoons and [the LGBTQ+ memoir] Gender Queer” That’s not quite the same thing.”

In recent weeks, after Democrats highlighted the dystopian and authoritarian Project 2025 plan that would upend the federal workforce and change American society into a shell of itself, Trump andRepublicans have tried to distance themselves from the plan. However, Project 2025 has the fingerprints of dozens of MAGA loyalists on it, and the Heritage Foundation’s president, Kevin Roberts, recently said that the plan is to “institutionalize Trumpism.”

Swalwell didn’t stop there. He turned his attention to the broader Republican strategy of promoting blockbuster hearings that ultimately fizzle out. “We were supposed to have votes on articles of impeachment, and we didn’t. We were supposed to have Hunter Biden testify, and now he’s not testifying. Republicans write great press releases, but the payoff seems to never come. Instead, they continue to engage in posturing rather than legislating,” Swalwell said.

He also highlighted the conspicuous absence of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured 34 guilty verdicts against Trump, a twice-impeached convicted felon running for president again. Swalwell pointed out the wastefulness of such hearings that focus on political grandstanding instead of substantive governance.

Watch Shapiro squirm in the congressional hearing below.

PoliticsMediaJudaismRepublican PartyMarriage EqualityYahoo FeedLGBTPoliticiansNews
ben shapirocapitol hilleric swalwellheritage foundationlgbtq issuesmarriage equalityproject 2025reproductive rightsschool librariesslavery
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio