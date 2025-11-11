12 far-right influencers targeting the LGBTQ+ community

The far-right movement of recent years has been significantly shaped by right-wing influencers -- podcasters, YouTubers, and other online pot-stirrers with increasingly extreme viewpoints. And many of these influencers regularly target LGBTQ+ people, opposing almost all aspects of queer rights. Across commentary feeds, grassroots mobilizations, and legislative initiatives, their focus on queer communities is explicit. Here is a look at 12 of the most powerful and influential anti-LGBTQ+ extremists and what you should know about them.
Matt Walsh
A senior contributor at The Daily Wire and producer of the inflammatory documentary What Is a Woman?, Matt Walsh continues to leverage media tools to frame transgender people as a cultural threat. His work has been cited in state-level legislative efforts to restrict gender-affirming care. He remains a featured presence at conservative conferences, speaking directly to groups aligned with anti-trans activism.
Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok)
As the creator behind the social media account Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik continues to amplify videos of educators, drag performers, and queer youth, with inflammatory commentary and framing. Major media outlets have traced a connection between her posts and harassment campaigns directed at LGBTQ+-inclusive schools. Security experts have labeled her tactics as stochastic terrorism. Raichik’s reach remains substantial in the right-wing online ecosystem, where she shapes narrative frames of “indoctrination” and “grooming” in queer youth spaces.
Laura Loomer
Far-right activist Laura Loomer continues to use online platforms and live events to attack LGBTQ+ equality—particularly transgender rights and queer-inclusive education. Previously banned across many mainstream platforms, she has migrated to fringe networks, where she remains a vocal critic of Pride celebrations, LGBTQ+ corporate initiatives, and queer inclusion in schools. As a confidant of President Donald Trump, Loomer has exerted pressure on the federal government to fire individuals she has deemed insufficiently loyal to the MAGA movement.
Candace Owens
Political commentator and book author Candace Owens remains a visible figure in conservative media. Her rhetoric consistently frames transgender rights and queer representation as part of a larger ideological battle over children, education, and culture. She is currently being sued by French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, whom Owens insists is transgender, although there is no such evidence. Through her social media channels, podcast appearances, and public speeches, Owens continues to galvanize audiences opposed to LGBTQ+ diversity initiatives in education and corporate settings.
Riley Gaines
A former collegiate swimmer who tied for fifth place with a transgender swimmer turned anti-trans advocate, Riley Gaines has made her opposition to transgender inclusion in women’s sports a national platform. She has appeared alongside legislators crafting bills to exclude trans women from female-designated athletics. While some of her legal claims were dismissed in late 2025, her advocacy remains central to the mobilization of anti-trans legislation across state capitals.
Nick Fuentes
Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist streamer so extreme that Charlie Kirk feuded with him, remains influential in extremist online communities despite platform bans. He uses alternative streaming sites to disseminate anti-LGBTQ+, antisemitic, and white supremacist messaging alongside broader conspiratorial and authoritarian themes.
Benny Johnson
A digital influencer and former creative chief at Turning Point USA, Benny Johnson has shifted from meme culture into targeted political messaging. He has produced viral videos framing Pride events and LGBTQ+ inclusion as “indoctrination,” contributing to campaigns against corporations and schools. His messaging resonates within right-wing social media ecosystems and influences grassroots mobilizations. He has produced pro-Trump videos following Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem around on violent ICE raids where masked federal agents snatch undocumented immigrants.
Scott Presler
Right-wing activist Scott Presler remains active in conservative organizing, including voter drive campaigns. He also utilizes his social media presence to amplify anti-drag and anti-trans narratives, aligning himself with grassroots foot soldiers in the cultural war over queer visibility. Presler is gay.
Robby Starbuck
Robby Starbuck, a filmmaker and former congressional candidate, has sustained a media presence centered on opposing LGBTQ+ representation in entertainment and education. He has publicly aligned himself with campaigns to pressure corporations over Pride marketing and supported local political candidates running on anti-trans platforms. His activities highlight the intersection of cultural production and political mobilization in the anti-LGBTQ+ pitch. Starbuck has made it a mission of his to target companies for their diversity initiatives, leading some businesses to back away from their inclusivity programs.
Jack Posobiec
A conspiracy theory proponent and former correspondent at One America News Network, Jack Posobiec continues to cultivate platforms where LGBTQ+ advocacy is tied to broader narratives of societal decay and moral crisis. As one of the earliest alt-right media personalities, his sustained visibility highlights how far-right media ecosystems continue to target queer communities.
Michael Knowles
Host at The Daily Wire, Michael Knowles made headlines in 2023 when he declared at a major conservative conference that “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.” His ongoing commentary, speaking appearances, and media presence continue to proliferate his anti-LGBTQ+ points of view.
Brandon Straka
Founder of the #WalkAway campaign and participant in the January 6 insurrection, Brandon Straka, a gay man, returned to right-wing activism after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. He positions his movement as “rescuing” gay Americans from liberal ideology, using anti-LGBTQ+ framing as part of broader culture war messaging within pro-Trump circles.