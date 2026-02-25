Skip to content
Gov. Gavin Newsom again under fire for comments on trans athletes & pronouns

The California governor urged Democrats to be more "culturally normal."

A man in a suit sits in a white chair. He is holding a microphone in his right hand and holding up both hands in a gesture. He is smiling.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Rock Hill, S.C. during a nationwide book tour on Feb. 23.

Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is facing criticism from LGBTQ+ groups over comments he made in a CNN interview on Monday.

During the interview, Newsom called for his party to be “culturally normal,” and specifically to stop “spending a disproportionate amount of time on pronouns [and] identity politics.” The governor also defended previous comments he made that it is “deeply unfair” for trans athletes to compete in girls’ sports. While he said the statement was not “an indictment to the trans community,” he said maintaining political support for the party requires “nuance.”

Newsom is widely considered a contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. He joined CNN’s Dana Bash earlier this week to speak about his political career, as well as his new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry.

But groups like the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus said the interview raised concerns about the governor’s approach to LGBTQ+ issues. The governor’s press office did not immediately return a request for comment. “It’s deeply concerning for anyone, especially our elected leaders, to be defining who or what is ‘culturally normal,’” the caucus said in a statement released Monday. “Every member of the LGBTQ+ community has been accused of not being ‘normal’ at some point in their lives.”

The state’s LGBTQ+ caucus said that politicians should avoid language used by the far right that has harmed women and the LGBTQ+ community. “Arguments about cultural normalcy have been used to justify exclusion, discrimination, and even violence, and must not be restated,” the statement read. “If somebody is transgender, they are normal and deserve the same rights and dignity as everyone else. Full stop.”

Newsom’s stance on trans inclusion in athletics has previously drawn significant pushback from LGBTQ+ rights groups, including the Human Rights Campaign. Meanwhile, the governor’s office has repeatedly described Newsom as a proponent of LGBTQ+ rights.

While Newsom signed several bills last year strengthening LGBTQ+ protections in California, he also vetoed two bills that would have expanded health coverage for hormone prescriptions and HIV prevention drugs.

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

