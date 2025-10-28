California Gov. Newsom is considering a presidential run. Here's his LGBTQ+ rights record

An early marriage equality supporter In 2004, when Newsom was mayor of San Francisco, he declared marriage equality in the city and county (the two entities are combined). In what was dubbed the Winter of Love, San Francisco issued more than 4,000 marriage licenses to same-sex couples between February 12 and March 11. The marriages were halted by the California Supreme Court and later annulled, but the Winter of Love still sent a strong message. Some Democratic politicians, however, feared it fueled backlash, along with the beginning of marriage equality in Massachusetts, leading to the passage of anti-marriage equality ballot measures in several states in November 2004. Newsom was elected lieutenant governor of California in 2010, with Jerry Brown as governor, then ran successfully for governor in 2018. His first ad in the gubernatorial race highlighted the Winter of Love in San Francisco.

Surviving a recall with LGBTQ+ support Newsom survived a recall attempt in 2021. The recall effort was spurred mostly by housing costs, homelessness, immigration, and the COVID-19 pandemic, but Californians largely approved of his handling of these matters. Those campaigning to keep him in office included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Assemblyman Evan Low, a gay man who now heads the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. Those seeking to replace him included far-right talk show host Larry Elder and transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, who is not greatly supportive of other trans people. When the votes were in with a resounding no on his recall, Newsom emphasized what Californians said yes to: “We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion. We said yes to pluralism. We said yes to all those things that we hold dear as Californians and, I would argue, as Americans. Economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice.”

Likening "don't say gay" to infamous Briggs Initiative In 2022, in accepting an award for innovative policies, Newman likened Florida’s “don’t say gay” law, which restricted instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, to a failed 1978 California ballot measure, the Briggs Initiative, which would have prevented queer people from teaching in the Golden State’s schools. “Teachers were under assault because God forbid, teachers were homosexual,” Newsom said when accepting 2022 Frank Newman Award for State Innovation from the Education Commission of the States.

Making California a refuge for gender-affirming care As Republican-led states around the nation started banning gender-affirming care for trans youth, Newsom signed a bill into law in 2022 that made California a sanctuary state for those coming in to seek care. Senate Bill 107 prohibited the release of information on a young person's gender-affirming care in response to a criminal or civil action based on another state's law that authorizes such actions. It also barred law enforcement agencies from knowingly arresting or extraditing someone based on another state's law against providing, receiving, or allowing a child to receive gender-affirming care. It further banned the enforcement of a court order "based on another state's law authorizing a child to be removed from their parent or guardian" for allowing the child to receive such care, as the bill stated.

Sparring over Harvey Milk In the summer of 2023, Newsom threatened the Temecula Valley Unified School District in Southern California with a $1.5 million fine if it did not adopt a state-approved social studies curriculum it had rejected because it mentioned groundbreaking gay San Francisco politician Harvey Milk. A Temecula school board member had called Milk a pedophile, which is not true. Milk is not mentioned in the textbook for the curriculum, but he is featured in supplemental materials. Newsom had promised that the state would buy the curricular materials for Temecula students if the district wouldn’t. The school board finally agreed to buy them, although members said they would review and perhaps revise the references to Milk. Despite the review, Newsom expressed relief that students will have new textbooks but pointed out that the California Department of Education was still investigating Temecula Valley for possible civil rights violations. Related: Who was Harvey Milk?

Signing pro-LGBTQ+ bills In September 2023, Newsom signed nine pro-LGBTQ+ bills into law and vetoed one. The bills he signed addressed LGBTQ+ cultural competency training for public school teachers and staff, confidentiality for minors’ court petitions for a change of gender or sex identifier, evaluation of foster care homes to make sure LGBTQ+ young people are not placed in hostile environments, labeling single-user public restrooms all-gender, and more. The one he vetoed would have required courts, when making custody decisions, to consider whether a parent is supportive of a child’s gender identity. Newsom had said this measure went too far in dictating court actions and could have led “other-minded” politicians in California and elsewhere to “use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities.”

Debating DeSantis In November 2023, Newsom debated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was then seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on the Fox News Channel in what was billed as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.” “DeSantis wants to roll back voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and women’s rights,” Newsom said early on. “I’m here to tell the truth about the Biden-Harris record and also compare and contrast. Ron DeSantis, his record, and the Republican Party’s record as a point of contrast, that’s as different as daylight and darkness.” Newsom denounced Florida’s efforts to keep books that focus on LGBTQ+ people or other minority groups out of public schools and told DeSantis, “I don’t like the way you demean LGBTQ people.” He also invoked Republican icon Ronald Reagan, who spoke out against the Briggs Initiative in 1978.

Protecting students against forced outing In July 2024, Newsom signed the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, which prohibits schools from disclosing a student’s sexual or gender identity or sexuality to their guardians without the student’s permission. He later signed a bill into law that protects teachers from being fired if they refuse to out trans students to their parents. “Often [trans youth] can’t confide with someone at home,” Newsom said. “They confide with a teacher. And a teacher may, in many ways, save their life. And I don’t think that teacher should be fired if that teacher doesn’t turn in that child.”

Withdrawing funds for LGBTQ+ health programs Newsom came under further fire last summer when he withdrew $40 million in funding for LGBTQ+ and other health programs from California’s budget. “Let’s be clear: Balancing the state budget on the backs of vulnerable queer communities is a moral failure,” said Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner. The legislature restored the funds, however, and Newsom agreed to the move.