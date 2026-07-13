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Mitch McConnell’s staffers offer peculiar proof of life after Lindsey Graham’s death

The longtime Republican leader resurfaced from a hospital bed to mourn the South Carolina senator and insist he intends to complete his final term.

person in sen. mitch mcconnell's office

A staff member checks his watch inside Mitch McConnell's office in the Russell Senate Office Building on July 08, 2026, in Washington, DC. McConnell's health has become the subject of speculation.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images

After weeks in the hospital and sparse communication, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office offered what amounted to proof of life for the ailing senator, in a statement commenting on the death of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

McConnell’s office released the statement on Facebook, praising the late anti-LGBTQ+ Republican.

“Lindsey Graham was a good friend and a great American, and I was shocked and saddened by his passing,” McConnell said. “His constituents and colleagues have counted on his straight talk, conviction, and boundless appetite for a worthy fight. The Senate will miss him, and Elaine and I are keeping his family in my prayers.”

The statement came Sunday after Graham’s sudden and unexpected death. But it also followed weeks of speculation about McConnell’s own condition. He has been missing from the Senate floor since an incident at his home left him hospitalized. On Sunday, McConnell’s office also released a photo showing him awake in a hospital bed beside his wife, Elaine Chao. Chao had declined to cut short a trip to China following the health scare.

Despite the extended period without public comment from McConnell, his office released a lengthy statement saying the former Senate Republican leader had suffered a “mild case of pneumonia.” The statement also said doctors had ruled out a series of other explanations for what may have left the 84-year-old senator briefly unconscious and then hospitalized for a month. Those included a broken bone or concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumor or hemorrhage.

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it,” the statement reads.

“But at the same time, I’ve had more than my share of experience with physical vulnerabilities. Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital.”

McConnell said he had followed his doctors’ orders and was continuing to rebuild his strength through rehabilitation. He said he was conducting Senate business with his office but also made clear that he was not yet ready to return to the floor.

Like Graham, McConnell has amassed a staunchly anti-LGBTQ+ record during his decades in the Senate, including votes against protections for same-sex marriage, the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” and the inclusion of gender identity and sexual orientation in hate crimes legislation. Using his power as Senate majority leader, McConnell also blocked Democratic President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy for nearly a year, then rushed President Donald Trump’s nominee through the Senate eight days before the 2020 election.

McConnell's prolonged absence has fueled conspiracy theories and speculation online, including a baseless claim by far-right influencer Laura Loomer that a high-level source had told her McConnell was “brain dead.” Before McConnell’s office released the photo and statement, she predicted that his staff would soon announce that he had “passed away in his sleep.”

Speculation has also been fueled by Republicans’ narrow Senate majority. With Graham dead and McConnell sidelined, Republicans are effectively governing with a 51-seat majority in a 100-seat chamber.

If McConnell were to leave office early or die, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could call a special election to fill McConnell’s seat temporarily, but it would have to be called by August 3. McConnell is not seeking reelection this year, and voters in November will elect a senator to serve a six-year term.

But McConnell’s statement signaled that he had no interest in vacating his seat.

“You’re right to expect your representatives to work hard for you,” the statement reads. “And part of my decision to retire at the end of my term this coming January was being honest about the demands of Senate work. But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do."

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