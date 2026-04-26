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Security incident prompts Trump evacuation at White House Correspondents' Dinner

The dinner had just begun when agents dove across the stage and removed the president and first lady.

agents with guns drawn

Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office.

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were abruptly evacuated Saturday night from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton after a security alert prompted a rapid Secret Service response.

Security was already extraordinarily tight because of Trump’s attendance, with heavy Secret Service presence throughout the hotel, restricted access points, magnetometer screenings, credential checkpoints, and a visible law enforcement presence inside and outside the Hilton. Trump was attending the dinner for the first time as president after years of boycotts.

The Advocate was inside the hotel at the time but was not in the main ballroom when the disruption occurred.

According to a White House press pool report from Washington Times reporter Jeff Mordock, “There were several loud bangs and the Secret Service with guns drawn rushed the pool out of the room.” He added that agents “pushed us back screaming ‘Shots fired.’”

Attendee reports similarly described loud popping sounds from within or near the ballroom, prompting agents to move Trump and first lady Melania Trump through the hotel’s secured presidential exit corridor.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang initially announced shortly after 9 p.m. that the program would resume. It was unclear where the president was, though, according to a pool report as of 8:56 p.m., the press pool had not been brought to the presidential motorcade returning to the White House.

At 9:17 p.m., Trump posted on Truth Social: “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly.”

He added, “Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

According to an updated pool report at 9:28 p.m., reporters were being transported from the hotel.

“Your pooler has asked for information on POTUS’ location,” Mordock wrote. “Pooler has asked for updates and not received any.”

At 9:36 p.m., Trump posted a second update, writing, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately.”

He added, “The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition,” and said he would hold a press conference within 30 minutes from the White House briefing room. Trump also said he had spoken with event organizers and that the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.

The hotel carries particular security significance for presidents. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton after delivering a speech there, in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr. The hotel’s protected presidential entrance and exit routes were later redesigned with that attack in mind and remain central to presidential security planning at the venue.

This story is developing...

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