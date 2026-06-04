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Harley-Davidson ditched DEI. The right is attacking it as ‘woke’ anyway

Dozens of right-wing accounts denounced the motorcycle maker's alleged "wokeness" and directed followers to its competitor, Indian Motorcycle.

harley-davidson display with two motorcycles and a man looking at them

A man visits the American company Harley-Davidson, Inc. display stand during the 82nd edition of EICMA on November 05, 2025 in Rho, near Milan, Italy.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Far-right influencers launched what appeared to be a coordinated campaign to deride Harley-Davidson as “gay” and “woke.” Many of the attacks promoted the same competitor as a supposedly more "based" alternative.

Ironically, the latest round of criticism comes less than two years after Harley-Davidson abandoned its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following pressure from far-right activist Robby Starbuck, who had branded the programs as “woke.”

Starbuck on Thursday posted what he claimed was new evidence that Harley-Davidson’s new CEO has a history of supporting DEI initiatives. But Starbuck appeared to be arriving late to a backlash that had already erupted across right-wing social media, where multiple influencers had begun targeting the company in near-unison.

As The Bulwark's Will Sommer noted, the sudden fixation on Harley-Davidson’s willingness to sell motorcycles to LGBTQ+ riders appeared to gain momentum after several influencers repeatedly highlighted the same alternative brand: Indian Motorcycle.

Related: Companies dropping DEI will face consequences — 80% of LGBTQ+ adults support boycotts: report

Most notably, mixed martial arts fighter Sean Strickland took a swipe at Harley-Davidson while promoting Indian as an apolitical alternative.

“Officially made the switch to Indian Motorcycle. What does Indian stand for? No f***ing clue, the way it should be,” Strickland posted on his 971,000 X followers. “Every time I got on my Harley I was indirectly supporting radical ideology that (is) actually pushing radical ideology on children. There is no going back from that.”

The Bulwark noted that Strickland also claimed he was ditching his Harley-Davidson motorcycles in 2024, but did not revisit the issue publicly until he began promoting Indian.

Days later, the account Gunther Eagleman, which boasts 1.7 million X followers, also posted about both brands.

“Why support a company that lectures you while their business collapses? Harley-Davidson chose woke over customers. Now they’re paying the price,” Eagleman wrote. “Buy Indian Motorcycle. Built by Americans for Americans who just want to ride free. No compromise.

Related: Major companies are ending DEI programs. Here's how an LGBTQ+ group is taking them to task

An account, which is affiliated with far-right commentator Jack Posobiec, called Jack Unheard, which reaches more than 208,000 followers on X, attacked Harley-Davidson’s support for LGBTQ+ organizations before pivoting to praise a specific competitor.

“This is so based. Harley Davidson has gone full woke. Here's a taste,” the Jack account posted. “Founding sponsor of the Wisconsin LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur Bootcamp. 'United for Ukraine,' they even sell a T-shirt. Everyone should dump their Harleys and ride bikes that are actually made in the United States. Indian Motorcycles is doing it right.”

A search of X shows dozens of right-wing and anti-LGBTQ+ accounts — many verified and monetized — pairing attacks on Harley-Davidson’s alleged “woke” policies with endorsements of Indian Motorcycle. Many highlighted Indian’s 125th anniversary or emphasized that the company manufactures its motorcycles in the United States.

Related: Jack Daniel's and Harley-Davidson drop DEI programs after conservatives whine

Indian did not respond to a request for comment from The Bulwark, but the company did post a video the same day as Strickland’s post of the professional athlete on his new motorcycle.

“When the UFC Middleweight Champion says he's excited about a motorcycle, you know it's legit,” a social media post states.

Harley-Davidson issued a statement about the issue.

"Harley-Davidson is one of the most iconic brands in the world for a simple reason: we build the best bikes on the planet, PERIOD. Our riders, dealers, and employees are grounded in freedom and community. This is our way of life," the statement reads.

"Since stepping into the role eight months ago, CEO Artie Starrs has spent time across the country listening directly to our riders, dealers, employees and unions. One of the first things Artie did as CEO was bringing back our legacy bar and shield logo. As our dealers and employees can attest, our only agenda is getting back to basics: building great motorcycles, strengthening our network of 500+ U.S. dealers, and supporting a workforce that is proud of the product they put on the road. We have made meaningful improvements and changes, and that work continues."

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