7 brands not backing down from Pride this year

Just a few years ago, rainbow logos and Pride products seemed ubiquitous among companies , even across industries. But as public opinion declines around LGBTQ+ rights and the LGBTQ+ community faces political attacks nationwide , many companies have retreated from once outspoken support for their queer customers. Still, several companies are holding firm in their support of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month. The Advocate has compiled a list of seven brands that are still publicly celebrating and supporting queer voices in 2026.

1. Levi’s See on Instagram American fashion brand Levi’s has created a collection of denim-and-leather looks inspired by queer motorcycle clubs and LGBTQ+ hobbyist groups closely associated with the leather and kink communities. These clubs “became symbols of strength, safety and solidarity,” according to the company’s website . Levi’s hasn’t stopped at just a Pride collection, either. In 1992, the company offered health benefits to gay domestic partners years before marriage equality became law, and the company makes an annual $100,000 donation to the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Outright International.

2. REI See on Instagram For LGBTQ+ adventurers, outdoor goods brand REI has a compelling collection of rainbow clothing and gear designed by non-binary artist Alva Skog this year. The company is also hosting Pride pop-up events in Denver, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. this year, and openly supports policies that advance LGBTQ+ rights on its website. “REI Co-op is reaffirming its year-round commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ communities and expanding access to the outdoors for all,” reads a company press release . “From partnerships and advocacy to creating welcoming store experiences and supporting our employees, this work is part of how we show up every day.”

3. The Bitter Southerner See on Instagram The Bitter Southerner is a progressive magazine focused on the American South that also sells apparel and home goods. This Pride Month, that includes a selection of LGBTQ+ summer camp-themed tees, stickers, flags, and even cookies. The company also regularly features LGBTQ+ content in its magazine, making its support for the queer community consistent all year long.

4. Hot Topic See on Instagram Fast-fashion brand Hot Topic is already known for being plugged into internet culture, fandom, and the LGBTQ+ community, so it comes as no surprise that the company is offering hundreds of pieces of Pride merch this year. From Pride flag belts to ironic graphic tees, Hot Topic will once again connect many LGBTQ+ shoppers with merchandise to wear to Pride events across the country this year.

5. American Eagle See on Instagram Clothing brand American Eagle has created a collection of bright, beachy pieces that incorporate the colors of the rainbow this Pride Month. Also this year, the company is donating $150,000 to It Gets Better , an advocacy nonprofit focused on positive LGBTQ+ storytelling.

6. Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch plans to donate $400,000 to The Trevor Project this year. Abercrombie & Fitch This clothing brand has a plethora of Pride Month offerings this year, with a collection of embroidered denim, cropped tees, and more. Plus, this year the company is donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project , a crisis intervention organization focused on mental health and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

7. Old Navy Old Navy's online Pride collection. Old Navy Rounding out our list is another fashion brand, Old Navy. The company is offering several affordable clothing items that depict LGBTQ+ historical figures, Pride colors, and pro-LGBTQ+ slogans. Old Navy’s Pride collection also features several pieces of clothing for children, too, making Pride celebrations a family-wide affair.