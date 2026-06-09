Man convicted of hate crime in fatal stabbing of gay New York City dancer O’Shae Sibley

A jury found a New York man guilty of a hate crime for killing a gay dancer who was voguing at a Brooklyn gas station in 2023. But he was only found guilty of manslaughter, not murder, potentially avoiding a life sentence.

After a trial in New York State Supreme Court, a jury found Dmitriy Popov guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the hate crime killing of O’Shae Sibley. That followed a three-week trial where Popov took the stand in his own defense to deny hurling anti-gay and racist slurs at Sibley, a Black man.

Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the verdict delivered some justice.

“O’Shae Sibley moved to New York to pursue his dream of being a dancer and choreographer, and his life was cut short when he was killed by this defendant, who couldn’t stand the sight of O’Shae and his friends just being themselves and living their lives openly as black gay men,” Gonzalez said.

Related: Defendant charged with killing gay NYC dancer denies hate crime motive at trial

“By the jury’s verdict, this defendant will now be held accountable, and it is my hope that as the LGBTQ+ community celebrates the beginning of Pride Month, this verdict will bring O’Shae’s family, his friends, and the larger community some measure of solace. Hate has no place in Brooklyn, and my office will do everything in its power to keep our vulnerable communities safe.”

Popov claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Sibley, an incident captured on video. But prosecutors said Popov and a group of friends instigated a violent clash, which Sibley tried to de-escalate, and that Popov taunted and jeered at the dancer before the conflict turned fatal. Popov was 17 at the time of the crime.

Video showed Sibley dancing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album shortly before the incident. The 28-year-old was killed on July 29, 2023, at a Midwood Mobil, where he and a group of three men were gassing up a vehicle. Police say evidence shows a conflict erupted between the men and another group.

Prosecutors said Sibley tried to calm the situation. “You don’t know us, we’re just having a good time and enjoying our lives. It’s all respect, we’re allowed to be here just like you,: Sibley said, according to prosecutors. But soon, a second altercation erupted, resulting in Sibley’s death.

Related: 17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Killing of O'Shae Sibley, Voguing Gay Man

Popov was seen on surveillance video at one point filming the encounter. He testified at trial that he did so because one of Sibley’s friends, Otis Pena, was “dancing with his butt out.” He also claimed not to approve of the slurs his friends were using.

But video showed that even after the first fight subsided, Popov remained outside and continued talking to Sibley. He claimed he felt threatened when Sibley’s friends surrounded him, prompting him to stab Sibley.

Doctors at Maimonides Medical Center pronounced Sibley dead a short time later.

A jury deliberated for about a week before reaching its verdict, according to the Associated Press. Jurors also convicted Popov of second-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, though they acquitted him of murder.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 30. Popov faces up to 25 years in prison.