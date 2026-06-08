Hunter Biden found the perfect way to break MAGA’s brains online

Almost overnight, Hunter Biden went from being infamous for his laptop and struggles with addiction to everyone’s favorite follow.

The saga started on June 1, when Biden celebrated his sobriety with an anniversary post, and a Republican decided to troll him by insisting the bag of cocaine that was famously found inside the White House in 2023 actually belonged to the former president’s son.

It was the former president’s son’s quick-witted response on X (formerly Twitter) that has everyone on social media praising his comedic chops.

“It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs,” Biden commented. In another post, he clarified that cocaine wasn’t actually his drug of choice. “And least get it right,” he wrote. “I smoked crack. I would never have wasted coke on snorting it.”

Following this, Biden went on a posting spree, writing more than 100 times on June 1, 85 times on June 2, and 74 times on June 3, and he’s still going strong. Biden has managed to find a balance between making fun of himself and roasting MAGA. He takes the wind right out of their sails with his self-deprecating humor and refusal to be ashamed of his struggles with substance abuse. He's willing to go for the quick insult — like calling Stephen Miller ugly on someone’s behest — but also seems to have an endless supply of sharp jabs and jokes about his own checkered past.

People were fans of how he doubled down on his insult of Miller.

Biden also turned a misspelling into a hilarious joke.

People started joking that Biden should turn his newfound fame into a poltical career so he came up with his own clever campaign slogan.

And then praised someone else for their attempt.

Biden has proven that you can't troll someone who's willing to poke fun at themselves.

Biden has made it clear that he plans to keep going.

His honesty pulled the rug out from under MAGA followers who refuse to stop poking the bear.

He even managed to stick it to Trump with two short sentences.

He keeps proving he's an ally.

Biden himself seems to know how ridiculous his newfound notoriety is, responding to someone asking who he is by writing, “He is a recovering crack addict that has now found a new addiction- it’s apparently called shit posting.”