Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Young Republicans mock cisgender candidate for Congress over likeness to Dylan Mulvaney

'That's it? That's the joke?'

Young Republicans mock cisgender candidate for Congress over likeness to Dylan Mulvaney

Jennifer Jenkins, a Democrat running for Congress in Florida

via Facebook / @JenniferJenkinsForFlorida

A Young Republicans group in Florida mocked a Democratic candidate for Congress for a resemblance to trans actress and activist Dylan Mulvaney. Now Jennifer Jenkins, who is cisgender, is demanding her Republican opponent denounce the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The attack originated when Jenkins, who is challenging Republican Florida Rep. Mike Haridopolos for a Florida seat, promoted a Town Hall on Facebook. The Space Coast Young Republicans responded in comments on the post with a single image of Mulvaney.

Things didn’t stop there, though. Later, Austin Ayers, a former candidate for Congress in North Carolina, posted about Jenkins on his Facebook page. “Jennifer Jenkins For Florida is CANCELLING her bid for Congress to pursue other career choices!” he posted, with an image of Mulvaney.

After Jenkins responded, commenting, “Oh dear lord you Republicans are scared,” Ayers wrote, “So I hear you’re going to be taking a position on the street corner. Does it pay well?”

Mulvaney became the subject of right-wing attacks in 2023 after a brief partnership and social media promotion with Bud Light.

Jenkins posted at length about the bizarre attack. While Jenkins is not transgender, she has fought anti-trans extremists, including defeating Tina Descovich, one of the founders of Moms For Liberty, in a Florida school board race.

“Imagine being so desperate to defend Mike Haridopolos that your big political strategy is... calling an opponent ‘Dylan Mulvaney.’ That's it? That's the joke?” Jenkins posted on her own Facebook page.

She said the race should be about addressing housing costs and health care costs, but Republicans were focused on “just the same tired obsession with transgender people that Republicans drag out whenever they don't want to talk about their record.”

“These aren't random internet trolls. These are the Space Coast Young Republicans who knock doors for Mike Haridopolos, campaign for Haridopolos, and proudly represent Haridopolos. Which is especially rich coming from a group whose peers spent more time explaining its own group chat scandals than discussing actual policy,” she posted. “Here's the difference: I can handle the attacks. I've been dealing with bullies since I beat the founder of Moms for Liberty.”

Jenkins appeared to be referencing a widely publicized Telegram group chat with leaders of Young Republicans groups in several states that included racist remarks and admiration of Nazis, as reported by POLITICO.

“The real question is why the people surrounding Mike Haridopolos are so comfortable with this kind of behavior and why he never seems to have a problem with it,” Jenkins posted.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

video stills of a man helping his daughters wash her hands in a restroom while another man calls the police on him
Video

Man harasses father in Alabama for helping his young daughters in ladies’ room

A viral video shows the man calling the cops and telling the young dad he should have let a female stranger escort his children to the restroom instead.

Payson Junior High in Utah
News

Utah family sues school district over bullying and assault of their LGBTQ+ child

The suit alleges that school officials did nothing to protect the student despite chronic harassment and threats.

Alabama pastor demands anti-trans banners after Pride Month display goes up in Mobile
States

Alabama pastor demands anti-trans banners after Pride Month display goes up in Mobile

Travis Johnson says his request could end the city’s banner program altogether — a result he called “perfect.”

Sen. Andy Kim holds a handwritten letter and drawing from a child detained at the Dilley immigration detention center during an advocacy event with children's entertainer Ms. Rachel in Washington, D.C.
Opinion

Republican 'family values' are destroying American families

From ICE detention centers to anti-LGBTQ+ scapegoating, Republican “family values” are harming the very families they claim to protect, writes Josh Ackley.

More For You

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit from fired ranger who flew trans Pride flag at Yosemite

​SJ Joslin smiles on El Capitan summit with giant transgender pride flag hanging in background
Former Yosemite ranger SJ Joslin sues federal government for firing over hanging trans flag
Miya Tsudome
A federal judge in California dismissed a lawsuit brought by a park ranger who was fired after helping fly a transgender Pride flag at Yosemite National Park. Keep Reading →

Kamala Harris thrills crowd with surprise appearance at iconic West Hollywood gay bar

kamala harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat at MEET Las Vegas on May 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ian Maule/Getty Images
Former Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of Pride Month visiting a place that has long served as both a sanctuary and stage for LGBTQ+ Americans. Keep Reading →

Trans troops ask judge to protect everyone targeted by Pete Hegseth's military ban

pete hegseth drinking water at an event where he's onstage speaking

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth drinks water from a bottle during the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue at the Shangri-La Hotel on May 30, 2026 in Singapore.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
The legal battle over President Donald Trump's transgender military ban is entering a new phase that could determine whether the challenge proceeds on behalf of a handful of plaintiffs or thousands of transgender service members nationwide. Keep Reading →

As attacks on trans Americans intensify, Sarah McBride’s story reaches theaters nationwide

Sarah McBride with confetti and arms raised in victory

Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride celebrates her 2024 election night vicory.

Melissa Langer
Days after drawing a standing ovation at the Equality PAC National Pride Gala in Washington, Delaware’s sole congresswoman, Sarah McBride, is preparing for another milestone. Friday is the nationwide theatrical release of the documentary State of Firsts, which captured her historic campaign to become the first out transgender member of Congress. Keep Reading →

Hakeem Jeffries vows that House Democrats will stand with trans Americans ‘always and forever’

hakeem jeffries

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries promises to stand with trans and queer people at the 2026 Equality PAC National Pride Gala in Washington, D.C.

Jon Fleming Photography
As the Trump administration continues its unprecedented assault on LGBTQ+ rights, some of the nation's most prominent queer leaders and allies gathered Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., with a message that was equal parts warning, celebration, and call to action: don't give up. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved