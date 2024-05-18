Scroll To Top
Politics

These two transphobic Republican members of Congress admit to affair

Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne Confirms Affair with Rep. Rich McCormick
Facebook @Representative Rich McCormick; @Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne

The married man and divorced woman were reportedly seen being affectionate around Capitol Hill before their affair was exposed.

Cwnewser

Two Republican members of Congress who have voiced their concerns over how transgender rights allegedly negatively impact society have admitted to a sexual affair.

Texas U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne has confirmed she is dating fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia, following news of McCormick’s divorce from his wife of 12 years, Dr. Debra Miller, an oncologist.

McCormick filed for divorce on May 3, citing a breakdown in the couple’s marriage. The filing came amid growing speculation about his relationship with Van Duyne, sparked by sightings of the two engaging in intimate behavior on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Dr. Miller hinted at a possible affair, suggesting that inquiries should be directed to McCormick and his colleague.

Van Duyne confirmed the relationship to the Daily Mail on Thursday, saying, “His marriage has been over for quite some time, as I understand it. He’s filed for divorce. I’m single. We’re both parents of adult children and empty nesters. We are happily engaged in a relationship, and beyond that, it’s a personal issue.”

The Daily Beastreports that the pair had been seen holding hands beneath a table during a House Republican caucus meeting and displaying other signs of affection in the House chambers.

Both representatives have a history of making disparaging comments about transgender people. On April 24, Van Duyne wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In case we needed another reason to abolish the Department of Education, their war on women and obliterating Title IX in favor of transgender insanity seals the deal.”

In January, McCormick announced the introduction of the PROTECTS Act to prohibit federal funds from being used to provide gender transition procedures to minors, writing, “The majority of America can agree that the federal government should not be funding sex change procedures for minors. Children do not have the cognitive development to make life-altering decisions.”

Those interventions aren't available to minors. At puberty, puberty blockers can be offered under the care of a physician and with psychological support. Except for some breast-related surgeries available to some older teenagers, no surgical interventions are available for those under the age of 18.

McCormick, a Marine Corps and Navy veteran, has represented Georgia’s sixth congressional district since 2023. He previously made headlines for an unusual report of doing pull-ups at the top of the Capitol dome and for a physical altercation with fellow Georgian, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, over competing resolutions to censure Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Van Duyne, who has served in Congress since 2021, is also no stranger to controversy.

She previously gained attention for her vocal opposition to COVID-19 lockdown measures and mask mandates and for her involvement in a contentious local dispute during her tenure as the mayor of the Texas town of Irving. According to the Dallas Moring News, in 2017, Van Duyne asked lawmakers to investigate the legality of an Islamic tribunal in North Texas and spoke at a Texas Homeland Security Forum hosted by Rep. Kyle Biedermann, which focused on defending against what they called “radical Islamic terrorism in Texas.”

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
