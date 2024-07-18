Scroll To Top
Politics

‘Mass deportation’ signs waved at RNC after JD Vance’s wife talks about her immigrant family

RNC 2024 crowd ear bandages mass deportation now signs chanting send them back
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Ohio senator and his wife sought to make the GOP appear inclusive as convention attendees, many wearing bandages on their ears, chanted, "Send them back."

Cwnewser

On Wednesday, the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, starkly contrasted their messaging as they attempted to address different sections of theGOP’s base. JD Vance, accepting the party’s nomination to be former PresidentDonald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, sought to connect with white working-class cisgender Americans, while Usha tried to highlight the party’s inclusivity. Both efforts, however, fell short, exposing the deep contradictions within theRepublican platform.

JD Vance’s speech was steeped in personal anecdotes from his rural Appalachian upbringing. “Tonight is a night of hope, a celebration of what America once was, and with God’s grace what it will soon be again,” he said, recounting stories of his grandmother or “mamaw” and small-town roots in an attempt to align himself with the average American.

Usha Vance shared her story as the daughter of Indian immigrants. “My background is very different from J.D.’s,” she began as she introduced her husband. “I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community, with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister.” Her speech tried to illustrate the diversity within the GOP and the couple’s marriage as an embodiment of the American Dream.

However, the atmosphere in the convention hall told a different story. As Trump’s VP pick spoke, attendees displayed signs reading “Mass Deportation Now” and chanted “Send them back,” creating a stark contrast to Usha’s message celebrating the role of immigrants in America.

Critics highlighted the contradictions inherent in the Vance family’s messages. “Usha Vance talking about being a daughter of immigrants as the mostly white people at the RNC hold ‘Mass Deportations Now’ signs is quite the scene,” summarized one post on X, formerlyTwitter.

In a chilling display of loyalty, many attendees wore bandages on their ears as a tribute to Trump, who survived an assassination attempt — he was grazed on his right ear — just days earlier. This cult-like homage shone a light on the fervent and sometimes unsettling devotion among Trump’s supporters.

The lineup of speakers on day three was packed with notable figures, including Gov. Doug Burgum ofNorth Dakota, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his 17-year-old daughter, Trump’s eldest grandchild, Kai Trump.

Watch Sen. JD Vance accept the Republican Party’s nomination to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

WATCH: Sen. JD Vance’s full speech at 2024 Republican National Convention | 2024 RNC Night 3www.youtube.com

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
