‘Mass deportation’ signs waved at RNC after JD Vance’s wife talks about her immigrant family

On Wednesday, the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, starkly contrasted their messaging as they attempted to address different sections of the GOP’s base. JD Vance, accepting the party’s nomination to be former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, sought to connect with white working-class cisgender Americans, while Usha tried to highlight the party’s inclusivity. Both efforts, however, fell short, exposing the deep contradictions within the Republican platform.



JD Vance’s speech was steeped in personal anecdotes from his rural Appalachian upbringing. “Tonight is a night of hope, a celebration of what America once was, and with God’s grace what it will soon be again,” he said, recounting stories of his grandmother or “mamaw” and small-town roots in an attempt to align himself with the average American.

Usha Vance shared her story as the daughter of Indian immigrants. “My background is very different from J.D.’s,” she began as she introduced her husband. “I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community, with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister.” Her speech tried to illustrate the diversity within the GOP and the couple’s marriage as an embodiment of the American Dream.

However, the atmosphere in the convention hall told a different story. As Trump’s VP pick spoke, attendees displayed signs reading “Mass Deportation Now” and chanted “Send them back,” creating a stark contrast to Usha’s message celebrating the role of immigrants in America.

Critics highlighted the contradictions inherent in the Vance family’s messages. “Usha Vance talking about being a daughter of immigrants as the mostly white people at the RNC hold ‘Mass Deportations Now’ signs is quite the scene,” summarized one post on X, formerly Twitter .

In a chilling display of loyalty, many attendees wore bandages on their ears as a tribute to Trump, who survived an assassination attempt — he was grazed on his right ear — just days earlier. This cult-like homage shone a light on the fervent and sometimes unsettling devotion among Trump’s supporters.

The lineup of speakers on day three was packed with notable figures, including Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota , former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his 17-year-old daughter, Trump’s eldest grandchild, Kai Trump.

