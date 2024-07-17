Here’s all the insanity from day two of the Republican National Convention

Just days after a failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump , which led to calls for the toning down of political rhetoric, the GOP seems to be operating under the mantra “do as I say, not as I do.” Day two of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday was a theater of alarmist rhetoric, enthusiastic endorsements, and bizarre moments as Republicans unified in their support for Trump, painting a dire picture of America under Democratic rule.



Alarmist rhetoric and dire warnings

The night was rife with warnings about the nation’s fate should Trump lose the November election. West Virginia U.S. Senate candidate and current West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warned that the country would “become totally unhinged” if Trump is not re-elected. Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and Florida Sen. Rick Scott struck similar apocalyptic tones. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz directly blamed Democrats for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, saying, “Americans are dying, murdered, assaulted, raped by illegal immigrants that the Democrats have released.”

Endorsements from Haley and DeSantis

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered their endorsements, each being a failed presidential candidate once critical of Trump. Haley’s speech was a calculated appeal to moderate Republicans, urging them to support Trump despite disagreements. “You don’t have to agree with Donald Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him,” Haley said. DeSantis focused on contrasting Trump’s administration with Biden’s, emphasizing the former’s achievements in affordability, border security, and international respect. DeSantis also sparked online memes and jokes with his frequent lip-licking during his remarks, leading to accusations of trying to hold his “lizard person” inside.

Election denialism resurfaces

Election denialism was a prominent theme, with Cruz and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise accusing Democrats of enabling noncitizens to vote and rigging elections. Scalise claimed, “Biden and Harris want illegals to vote now that they’ve opened up the border.” In a video, Trump asserted, without evidence, that Democrats would cheat in the 2024 election. “Keep your eyes open because these people want to cheat, and they do cheat,” he said.

Riley Gaines and the motorcycle

At a side event, the American Principles Project and Orange County Choppers unveiled a custom motorcycle for Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and outspoken critic of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The bike, adorned with messages like “Our Bodies Our Sports” and “XX ≠ XY,” drew a mixed crowd, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump supporters,The Intelligencer reports .

Babydog steals the show

In a bizarre scene, Justice brought his dog, Babydog, on stage. The crowd chanted the dog’s name with enthusiasm typically reserved for Trump. Babydog’s appearance overshadowed Justice’s speech, which included standard Republican fare and praise for Trump.

What to expect from day three

The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off with the party, led by newly nominated Trump and JD Vance, shifting focus to national security and foreign policy. Vance, the 39-year-old U.S. senator from Ohio, is set to speak and accept the party’s nomination for vice president. He will introduce his family and endorse Trump’s policies.

Speeches are expected from Richard Grenell, Trump’s gay former acting director of national intelligence, and Scott Neil, a retired U.S. Army Green Beret, the Associated Press reports . They will likely criticize President Joe Biden’s handling of global issues, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro, released from prison Wednesday morning, will also speak. His remarks are expected to highlight further the theme of “Make America Strong Once Again.”

The convention’s third night promises to maintain the intense rhetoric, focusing on foreign policy and immigration while emphasizing the Biden administration’s perceived weaknesses.