The Human Rights Campaign has expressed deep concerns over presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent comments on health care for transgender youth. The criticism comes as Kennedy faces scrutiny for a series of bizarre happenings, including his political affiliations, particularly his acceptance of a ballot spot from a party known for its anti- LGBTQ + stance and for claiming that a worm had eaten part of his brain.

Kennedy recently posted on X (formerly Twitter ), detailing his skepticism about medical treatments for transgender minors.

“The more I learn, the more troubled I have become about giving puberty blockers to youth,” he wrote. “Minors cannot drive, vote, join the army, get a tattoo, smoke, or drink because we know that children do not fully understand the consequences of decisions with life-long ramifications.” Kennedy controversially described these treatments using highly charged language, referring to them as “repurposed castration drugs” and “surgical mutilation.”

He added, “People with gender dysphoria or who want to change their gender deserve compassion and respect, but these terribly consequential procedures should be deferred till adulthood.”

In response to Kennedy’s comments, HRC spokesperson Laurel Powell issued a statement.

“It’s not surprising Mr. Kennedy has taken a break from spreading conspiracy theories about vaccination to ignore the medical consensus on health care for transgender youth,” Powell wrote. “Despite his attempts at independence, Mr. Kennedy is falling in line with MAGA Republicans and the far-right by peddling dangerous attacks on LGBTQ+ people, claiming he knows better than parents and doctors.”

Medical professionals broadly support the benefits of gender-affirming care, acknowledging its critical role in supporting the mental and physical health of transgender individuals. Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, endorse the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender youth under appropriate guidelines, noting that such treatments significantly improve psychological well-being and decrease the risk of suicide among transgender people.

Kennedy’s controversial comments preceded news on Wednesday, when The New York Times reported that Kennedy had been battling a series of health issues, including a brain parasite that he described as having “consumed part of my brain before dying.”

According to the Times, his medical condition, which presented symptoms such as significant memory loss and mental fogginess, was diagnosed in 2010 following fears of a brain tumor similar to the one that afflicted his uncle, U.S. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who died in 2009.

Adding to Kennedy’s bizarre behavior, last week, The Advocate reported that Kennedy accepted a ballot spot in California from the American Independence Party, which has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry. Known for its far-right affiliations, the party has been a staunch opponent of marriage equality and other LGBTQ+ rights.