Scroll To Top
Politics

Gay Rep. Robert Garcia condemns GOP’s ‘shameful’ targeting of first trans member of Congress Sarah McBride

US Reps Robert Garcia Nancy Mace
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Why [are we] focusing on singling out one member — one new member, a freshman member of this body now,” Garcia asked.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

California Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia forcefully condemned the Republican Party’s targeting of Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, the first out transgender person elected to Congress, accusing the GOP of manufacturing culture wars to distract from its failure to address real issues.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace admitted on Tuesday that a proposed resolution she released Monday to bar transgender women from using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol was a direct response to McBride’s election. “Yes, and absolutely and then some,” Mace told reporters when asked if her measure targeted McBride. She added, “I’m absolutely 100 percent going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way.”

During a Tuesday afternoon appearance on MSNBC, Garcia didn’t mince words about the GOP’s behavior, calling it “vile” and “shameful.”

“I am disgusted by those vile comments and these efforts,” Garcia said. “Why we are focusing on singling out one member—one new member, a freshman member of this body now—and why we’re policing that person and where they use the restroom is shameful.”

Garcia is one of the most influential voices for equality and inclusion in Congress. On the same day that he fiercely defended McBride, who is set to make history again when she takes office in January, Garcia was elected Democratic Caucus Leadership Representative, a key leadership position amplifying the voices of newer members in party decision-making.

As the only LGBTQ+ member in caucus leadership, Garcia, who served as the president of the new class of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives in his first term, will ensure that issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community remain at the forefront of Democratic priorities.

“We should push back on this disgusting rhetoric and actions,” Garcia said.

He lambasted the bathroom proposal as emblematic of the GOP’s focus on cultural attacks rather than substantive governance.

“Sarah McBride has the support of our entire caucus and clearly of the people of Delaware who sent her here to represent them,” Garcia said. “We should allow her to legislate. Instead, this is the kind of vile behavior that we should expect from the new Republican majority. They’re not talking about lowering the cost of groceries; they’re not talking about making housing more affordable—they’re policing where someone uses the restroom.”

For her part, McBride refused to let the attacks distract from her work. In a statement to The Advocate, she blasted the GOP’s obsession with culture wars while Americans face real challenges.

US Rep elect Sarah McBrideAndrew Harnik/Getty Images

“This is a blatant attempt from far-right extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride said. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

McBride’s election amid an otherwise disappointing election night for Democrats as President-elect Donald Trump emerged victorious was reason for celebration for LGBTQ+ advocates nationwide. As a state senator, she worked to pass bipartisan legislation, including LGBTQ+ protections and paid family leave.

Yet the GOP has made McBride a target. Mace’s resolution goes as far as assigning enforcement of restroom use based on “biological sex” to the House Sergeant-at-Arms. Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene even escalated the rhetoric, threatening a “physical altercation” if trans women were allowed to use women’s restrooms.

The stakes of such rhetoric aren’t hypothetical. Garcia pointed to the rising fear and mental health challenges facing LGBTQ+ youth amid the GOP’s relentless attacks.

“We are seeing much more need to support young LGBTQ+ people,” Garcia said. “We’re seeing suicide hotline call volumes shoot up. Our organizations on the ground are receiving more and more people seeking help. This is actually having an impact on real lives.”

Garcia, who is the first out gay immigrant elected to Congress, said these hateful actions must be met with action and solidarity.

“We are here to protect and to fight for you,” he said, addressing LGBTQ+ youth and their families. “When you’re attacking gay kids, trans kids—these are children. They should not be bullied; they should not be attacked, and everyone of good conscience and goodwill should be standing up for them.”

He also expressed confidence in McBride’s ability to rise above the hate.

“We stand 100 percent behind Sarah, and she’s going to be an incredible legislator,” Garcia said.

Watch Rep. Robert Garcia’s interview with Nicole Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline White House below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsMediaDemocratic PartyCaliforniaRepublican PartyYahoo FeedSouth CarolinaTransgenderPoliticians
californiadelawaredemocratic partygopnancy macerepublican partyrobert garciasarah mcbridesouth carolinatransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio