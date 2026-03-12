Skip to content
Florida Republicans pass bill empowering Ron DeSantis to oust local officials who support LGBTQ+ Pride

The legislation restricts local diversity programs and could allow the governor to suspend city or county leaders who promote Pride or LGBTQ+ initiatives.

ron desantis in a golf outfit

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 13, 2026, in Pebble Beach, California.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Florida lawmakers have approved a bill that could allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove local elected officials from office if they promote Pride events or other activities tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s a significant escalation in the state’s campaign against LGBTQ+ visibility.

The Florida House voted 77–37 on Tuesday to pass the legislation, known as HB 1001 / SB 1134, sending it to DeSantis’s desk. Five Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure, including state Reps. Hillary Cassel, Will Robinson, Chip LaMarca, Jim Mooney, and Paula Stark.

Advocates warn the bill could intimidate cities and counties that recognize or support LGBTQ+ residents. Written in broad and ambiguous language, critics say it is among the most aggressive state laws targeting diversity programs and could chill local governments from supporting Pride events or LGBTQ+ services.

“This bill is dangerous, vague by design, and part of a broader political agenda of censorship and government overreach,” Stratton Pollitzer, executive director of Equality Florida, said in a statement to The Advocate. “Once again, Florida lawmakers have manufactured a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law — legislation intended to bully local governments and have a chilling effect on how they celebrate and support the diverse communities they serve.”

The legislation bars cities and counties from “promoting or adopting” programs that reference race, gender identity, or sexual orientation. It also prohibits local governments from funding contractors or organizations that conduct training or programming referencing those same identity categories.

Critically, the bill adds a powerful enforcement mechanism. Under Florida’s constitution, the governor can suspend elected officials for “misfeasance in office.” SB 1134 would expand that authority to include certain actions related to DEI programming, potentially allowing DeSantis to remove mayors, city commissioners, or county officials who support Pride initiatives in their official capacity.

Local officials could appeal their removal only to the Florida Senate, where Republicans hold a supermajority.

Supporters say the bill prevents taxpayer funds from advancing ideological agendas. House sponsor Rep. Dean Black framed the effort bluntly during debate, declaring that “Florida is where DEI goes to D-I-E.”

In a video from the Florida Channel, House Speaker Daniel Perez said the measure does not ban Pride festivals outright, though it may limit how cities promote or fund them.

“We will continue to partner with local leaders who are committed to celebrating their LGBTQ residents and all of the diverse communities that make Florida strong,” Pollitzer said.

If DeSantis signs the bill, it would take effect in January 2027.

