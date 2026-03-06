Skip to content
Anti-DEI bill threatening Florida Pride events gains momentum in GOP legislature

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for a bill that bans local government diversity initiatives,

florida state capitol

The Florida Historic Capitol sits near the 22-story New Capitol building; together, they are part of the Capitol Complex on July 25, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

LGBTQ+ advocates in Florida fear the Republican-controlled Legislature will advance severe anti-diversity legislation supported by outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Senate on Thursday took up and passed legislation barring any diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives funded by local governments. While the House postponed a vote on the legislation this week, observers of the process expect the measure to hit the floor next week, then be sent to the governor’s desk and signed into law.

“This legislation is a sledgehammer aimed at cities and counties that dare to recognize and address the diversity of the people they serve,” said Joe Saunders, who previously served as one of Florida’s first out lawmakers and now works as Equality Florida’s senior political director.

“DeSantis and his allies are willing to sacrifice the critical support and inclusion that strengthen local communities to distract from his administration’s inaction, scandals, and corruption. A commitment to equity and inclusion makes us better. And our LGBTQ community will not be erased. As the bill heads to the House, lawmakers should reject this agenda of censorship and government overreach.”

Republicans defended the bill as an anti-waste measure, using similar rhetoric as that used by President Donald Trump’s administration to kill spending on LGBTQ+ initiatives domestically and abroad.

“It has been alarming to discover some of the items that are being funded with Florida taxpayer dollars under the guise of the approximately 10-year-old effort commonly referred to as DEI,” said Florida Sen. Clay Yarborough, the bill’s Republican sponsor, on the floor, as reported by Florida Politics.

Yarborough agreed to an amendment filed by out Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat, to ensure the bill doesn’t stop the city of Orlando from establishing and maintaining a memorial to victims of the 2016 Pulse shooting. A shooter who declared allegiance to ISIS shot and killed 49 people at the gay club. Most victims were LGBTQ+ or Latinx.

Saunders said he expects the House to take up the Senate bill last week. But consideration for Pulse victims aside, the bill still could set marginalized residents in the state back by years. “The anti-diversity in local government bill is incredibly broad and vague and is matched with sweeping penalties for local officials who are perceived to have violated it, including removal from office,” Saunders told The Advocate.

“In the Senate’s debate, it was clear the bills would impact decades of local progress for LGBTQ rights. Programs, services, and basic observances focused on the LGBTQ community will be banned by this bill, including nearly all local government support for pride festivals," Saunders said.

He said that he hopes the House will at least protect cities’ ability to support Pride events. But he said the legislation clearly has momentum.

Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Republican representing Miami Beach, sent a letter to Miami Beach Pride last week asserting that much of the anger about the legislation was a “misunderstanding.” He said he would be happy to advise the organization on how to handle any impacts of the bill.

“Pride is not under threat, and it definitely isn’t going anywhere. If anything, this moment presents an opportunity to both strengthen and expand the event and ensure it continues to thrive for decades to come as a cultural festival that celebrates community, supports local businesses, and contributes to the vitality of Miami Beach,” he said.

Saunders dismissed Basabe’s distortion of the bill’s consequence.

“Fabian Basabe has a 100% voting record of anti-LGBTQ extremism. He has never once voted with the LGBTQ community, even as Florida has become the national petri dish for far-right anti-LGBTQ attacks,” Saunders said. “He voted for the drag ban. He voted for the ‘Don't Say Gay or Trans’ law. He cheered the removal of the Miami Beach rainbow crosswalk. He is a pariah, and no one in our community cares what he thinks.”

The Senate passed the legislation on a 25-11 vote, with one Republican, Florida Sen. Alexis Calatayud, joining Democrats in voting against it. Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones, an out Democrat representing South Florida, said attempts to gloss over the impact of the bill wouldn’t fool residents of the state.

“You might not say it’s anti-LGBTQ,” he said on the Senate floor, “but the underlying tone is that it actually is.”

DeSantis has launched numerous attacks on LGBTQ rights during his eight years as Florida Governor, especially during the build-up to his failed 2024 presidential campaign. His term ends in January, and term limits prohibit him from running for re-election.

He has repeatedly supported the passage of the anti-DEI bill in the House and Senate.

The Latest

​Kristi Noem
Opinion

Kristi Noem is a cautionary tale for white gay Republicans

Opinion: Proximity to (and even building) misogynistic machinery will not protect you, writes contributor Josh Ackley.

ice agent arresting a man
People

Gay professional gamer detained by ICE fears deportation to Cameroon, where homosexuality is illegal

Ludovic Mbock’s Maryland family is worried that he will be sent to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Black-and-white photo of Arne Hauptmann and Reed Peggram standing together
History is Queer

The incredible story of a gay interracial love affair in the midst of WWII

When Reed Peggram met Arne Hauptmann in Paris in 1939, neither could have imagined their love would carry them through imprisonment, escape, and survival behind enemy lines in wartime Italy.

donald trump with cameras taking photos of him
National

Republicans rage after Trump appears to soften stance on trans care

On Truth Social, the president appeared to leave the door open to kids getting gender-affirming care with "express written approval of the parents."

More For You

Tennessee lawmakers weigh a dozen new Republican anti-LGBTQ+ bills

tennessee legislature

Democratic State Representative Justin Pearson on the House floor after being sworn in on April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Seth Herald/Getty Images
Tennessee lawmakers are taking up more than a dozen bills affecting LGBTQ+ people this week, a package advocates warn could dramatically reshape the legal landscape for queer and transgender residents. Hearings began Tuesday and continue through Wednesday at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville. Keep Reading →

Lyft steps in to offer rides after Kansas voids transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

lyft logo on a smartphone screen

Rideshare company Lyft is offering rides to people in Kansas who may be unable to drive after the state invalidated transgender residents' driver’s licenses.

Thomas Fuller/NurPhoto via Getty Images
As Kansas began abruptly voiding certain transgender residents’ driver’s licenses under a new Republican-backed law, rideshare company Lyft is drawing praise from national LGBTQ+ advocates for offering people affected a discounted ride. Keep Reading →

Idaho Republicans are trying to strip localities of nondiscrimination ordinances that protect LGBTQ+ people

a man walks across the street with a pride flag waving overhead

Tom Wheeler waves a Pride flag and yells, “Canyon County, the gays are here! We are official!" before beginning set up for the first-ever Pride festival in Canyon County. Nampa, a rural community in Idaho, hosted its first-ever Pride festival.

Kyle Green for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Idaho Republicans are advancing legislation that would void local nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ residents in more than a dozen cities. Advocates warn that it represents not merely a policy disagreement but a decisive turn toward rescinding existing civil rights protections. Keep Reading →

Kansas immediately revokes transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

a person walking past a trans pride banner

Republicans in Kansas have stripped transgender people who have updated their gender markers of ther valid driver's licenses.

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
As of Thursday, transgender people in Kansas whose driver’s licenses do not reflect their sex assigned at birth are breaking the law if they drive, after the Republican-controlled legislature stripped them of previously valid credentials by overriding Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a sweeping new measure. More than 1,500 residents are affected, and the change took effect immediately with no grace period. “This is what fascism looks like, the Human Rights Campaign said in a post on Instagram. Keep Reading →

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building

A same-sex marriage supporter waves a Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building. Idaho legislators are asking the court to reconsider the historic decision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A North Idaho state legislator is bringing back a request for the nation’s high court to overturn its 2015 landmark decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. Keep Reading →
