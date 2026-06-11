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Delaware strengthens legal protections for LGBTQ+ families as other states move the opposite way

The updated Parentage Act aims to ensure children have legally recognized relationships with their parents regardless of biology, marital status, or how their families were formed.

father with daughter holding hrc flag at the supreme court

Lena Johnston, 2, and her father Jay are pictured before the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling to legalize gay marriage throughout the United States, June 26, 2015.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

As conservative lawmakers across the country target transgender rights and revisit long-settled questions about LGBTQ+ equality, Delaware moved in the opposite direction.

On Tuesday, Gov. Matt Meyer, a Democrat, signed legislation modernizing the state's parentage laws, expanding legal protections for children and families formed through assisted reproduction, surrogacy, donor conception, and other paths to parenthood commonly used by LGBTQ+ people.

The updated Delaware Parentage Act may lack the political flash of debates over bathrooms, sports, or marriage equality — but for many LGBTQ+ families, advocates say, few laws are more consequential.

The Advocate requested comment from Meyer's office, but did not receive a response.

Parentage determines who is legally recognized as a child's parent. It governs everything from custody rights and inheritance to health insurance coverage, medical decision-making, Social Security benefits, and access to a parent following a divorce. When those relationships are unclear under state law, children can be left vulnerable.

"Parentage is the legal relationship between a parent and their child," Meg York, chief legal and policy officer at COLAGE, told The Advocate ahead of the bill signing. "Sometimes people don't realize that they may be parenting, but they may not have parentage."

The legislation updates Delaware law to align with the 2017 Uniform Parentage Act, a model law designed to ensure children have legally recognized relationships with their parents regardless of marital status, biological connection, sexual orientation, or method of conception.

Supporters say the measure closes gaps that can emerge when children are born through fertility treatments, surrogacy arrangements, or donor conception — situations that have become increasingly common among both LGBTQ+ and heterosexual families.

"Today, we celebrate a victory for all children and families in Delaware," Jordan Wilson, executive director of COLAGE, said in a statement after the signing. "By modernizing its laws to better reflect and protect today's families, Delaware has set an example for states across the country."

York said many Americans rarely think about parentage because the legal relationship between parent and child is often taken for granted.

"When kids don't share a genetic connection with one or more of their parents, and sometimes even when they do, it can be challenging for them to make sure that they have access to parentage," York said. "It's really important to make sure that parentage is available to all kids and parents in all states so that kids can have that legal family security."

Among other changes, the law allows intended parents, under certain circumstances, to establish legal parentage through voluntary acknowledgments — creating a faster, more straightforward path to legal recognition for families formed through fertility care. It also updates Delaware's parentage framework to address situations that the existing law did not clearly contemplate.

York pointed to a recent Delaware case involving a couple pursuing assisted reproduction. After the husband died unexpectedly shortly before an embryo transfer, his widow later encountered difficulties securing legal recognition of his parentage when the child was born. The updated law is intended to prevent similar situations from leaving families in legal limbo.

"We're really closing that gap so that no family is going to have to experience the same hurdles, heartache, and tragedy," York said. The legislation also updates Delaware's surrogacy provisions. York said the measure does not newly authorize surrogacy, which was already legal in the state.

"What this bill does is really put in clear, identifiable guardrails and information in the surrogacy agreement so that everybody knows upfront what the arrangement is," she said. Although LGBTQ+ advocates championed the legislation, supporters repeatedly stressed that its benefits extend far beyond queer families.

That broader argument comes as debates over family recognition, reproductive technology, and LGBTQ+ rights have become increasingly politicized. "I think there is an extremist position that wants to redefine who families are," York said. "What this is about is whether the law protects real families as they exist."

Mark Purpura, a board member of Equality Delaware, said the measure reflects a straightforward principle. "Delaware is strongest when the law respects and protects all families," he said in a statement.

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