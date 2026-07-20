Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Florida Republican lawmaker found liable for sexually harassing male staffers, faces resignation calls

Florida Democrats are demanding that Rep. Fabian Basabe resign after a jury awarded $450,000 to two former staffers.

fabian basabe

Florida Representative Fabian Basabe attends the Latino Wall Street Awards 2024 at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus on June 08, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Florida Democratic leaders called for the resignation of a Republican lawmaker whom a civil jury found liable for sexually harassing male staffers.

A jury in Tallahassee said Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe, who once called himself a “gay Republican” but was elected while presenting himself as a conservative family man, should pay $450,000 in damages to two young, straight former staffers — legislative aide Nicolas Frevola and intern Jacob Cutbirth — who accused him of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said the verdict should mark the end of the Republican’s political career.

“Representative Basabe’s behavior is disgusting, and I am disturbed that the Republican leadership in the House engaged in a cover-up to shield Representative Basabe from the consequences of his actions. Representative Basabe has no business holding public office for another day, he must resign immediately,” Fried said.

Related: Former staffer accuses Florida Republican Fabian Basabe of sexually battering man at his Miami home

“Floridians are fed up with the rampant corruption in Tallahassee. Yesterday, a jury was able to deliver justice to those who were harmed by Basabe’s reckless behavior. This fall, voters will make their voices clear when they vote out Representative Basabe and his complicit Republican colleagues at the ballot box.”

Basabe, who represented himself in the civil trial, has long denied the allegations and dismissed them as politically motivated. After the jury ordered him to pay damages, he told Florida Politics that he regretted defending himself and was considering his response to the verdict.

“I chose to defend myself because I am still naïve enough to believe that truth matters, that an ordinary citizen can stand in court, defend himself, and be judged on the facts. I believed representing myself was the right thing to do because I am innocent and because, before this civil trial, these allegations had already been the subject of four investigations and ethics proceedings that concluded without substantiating the misconduct alleged against me,” he said in a statement.

“Looking back, representing myself was a mistake. I underestimated how different civil litigation is from what most people believe. It operates under different standards, different procedures, and different rules. That is the lesson I take from today. This is a difficult time for me and my family, but their confidence in who I am has not changed. Neither has my determination. For now, I have no further comment on this matter.”

Related: Florida State Rep. Fabian Basabe Accused of Sexually Harassing Male Aides

The allegations have dogged Basabe since they were raised in a civil lawsuit filed in 2023. The Florida House of Representatives conducted two internal investigations into the accusations but found insufficient evidence of wrongdoing by the lawmaker.

Cindy Myers, an attorney for Cutbirth and Frevola, said the jury verdict vindicated the men after they came forward with their allegations.

“The jury found Mr. Basabe guilty of defaming Nick, of battering Nick by slapping him across the face on January 3rd at The Southern Group, of slapping him on his rear and whispering in his ear ‘I want all of that butt’ while they were standing in the back of a classroom full of elementary school children, and sexually harassing him on multiple occasions,” Myers said.

“The jury also found Mr. Basabe guilty of groping and trying to kiss Mr. Cutbirth the night that Mr. Cutbirth, after promising Mr. Frevola that he’d get Mr. Basabe safely back to his hotel room, did exactly that, drove him to his hotel. And the jury found Mr. Basabe guilty of telling Mr. Cutbirth to flirt with him more when Mr. Basabe was in the office, to act like ‘eye candy’ in front of members of the Miami Chamber of Commerce visiting Mr. Basabe’s office, of asking him how big his genitals were, of encouraging him to break off his engagement with his wife to have sex with Mr. Basabe and other men for sport, and more inappropriate sexually harassing statements.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kevin aviance
Culture

Kevin Aviance survived an antigay hate crime. Twenty years later, he warns LGBTQ+ people not to disappear

The queer dance music icon reflects on the 2006 beating that nearly ended his career and why queer and trans people must gather, resist, and live openly.

Andrew Tate
Crime

'Alpha male' Andrew Tate arrested in an outfit so feminine, it sparked endless jokes

Self-described MAGA misogynist Andrew Tate was arrested in Florida on rape and human trafficking charges.

jesse watters
National

Jesse Watters warns women should ‘be careful’ around testosterone-boosted troops: ‘wild animals'

The Fox News host laughed while making light of sexual violence during a discussion of Pete Hegseth’s testosterone initiative.

jeffrey newman
Obituaries

Out.com founder Jeffrey Newman dies less than a week after partner's death

The LGBTQ+ media pioneer and homelessness advocate was 58. His longtime partner, Jayson Conner, died four days earlier.

More For You

Maine Senate candidate Jordan Wood wants to abolish ICE after deadly shooting — and reset Democrats

Jordan Wood Maine gay man seeking Susan Collins senate seat
A gay Maine man seeking Susan Collins’s senate seat says he isn’t buying Graham Platner’s redemption story
Courtesy Jordan Wood
The collapse of Graham Platner’s Senate campaign has left Maine Democrats with barely any time to choose a new nominee. Jordan Wood is arguing that the party cannot move forward without first confronting what went wrong and that the fatal shooting of a Colombian man by an ICE officer this week has raised the stakes of the race even further. Keep Reading →

Trump DOJ backs private insurance company that court found discriminated against trans patients

harmeet dhilon

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for Civil Rights, speaks with reporters after former Attorney General Pam Bondi sat for a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee deposition about the Jeffrey Epstein files, in Rayburn building on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is backing Premera Blue Cross in its effort to overturn a federal court ruling that found the private insurer’s restrictions on gender-affirming care discriminatory. Keep Reading →

Lindsey Graham’s sister is taking his Senate seat. Who is she?

​Lindsey Graham and Darline Graham Nordone

Lindsey Graham; Darline Graham Nordone

Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
The Republican governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, announced on Monday that Lindsey Graham’s sister would take his seat in the U.S. Senate. Keep Reading →

Transgender teen quits Irish dance competition after threats from Florida Republicans

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeie and Irish folk dancers

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeie bans trans teen from Irish dance competition.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Kiselev Andrey Valerevich/Shutterstock
After a coordinated campaign by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, two Republican members of Congress and Concerned Women for America, a transgender teenage girl withdrew from an Irish dance competition in Orlando, The Sentinel reported. Keep Reading →

Idaho law criminalizes trans people’s bathroom use. Advocates are mapping safe places to pee

trans people deserve safe bathrooms. help us find some. sign

A new resource for transgender people in Idaho shows where they can safely use the restroom.

Transaffirm.org
A new Idaho law may outlaw transgender people’s use of public restrooms, but advocates are mapping the private facilities where anyone can pee in peace. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved