Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nebraska lawmaker fails again to revive anti-trans bills after repeated attempts

Sen. Kathleen Kauth again pushed anti-trans measures in Nebraska, but resistance in the chamber stopped them from advancing.

nebraska legislature

Nebraska lawmaker fails to insert anti-trans measures into bills.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Nebraska lawmaker’s latest attempt to revive anti-trans legislation collapsed on the chamber floor this week, but not before exposing the precarious political arithmetic that has made the state one of the country’s closely watched battlegrounds over LGBTQ+ rights.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican from Omaha and the architect of several recent anti-trans bills in Nebraska, introduced two hostile amendments Tuesday in the Nebraska legislature after her standalone proposals failed to secure debate time. Neither amendment survived.

One would have imposed bathroom restrictions based on a person’s sex assigned at birth in government buildings. The other sought to revive restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender minors by attaching them to unrelated legislation. When Kauth added the latter amendment to a medical cannabis bill, State Sen. John Cavanaugh, the bill’s sponsor, pulled his measure entirely, accusing colleagues of hijacking it, the World-Herald reported.

A spokesperson for Cavanaugh told The Advocate that he stands firmly behind his support for LGBTQ+ people.

Speaker John Arch has declined to schedule some of Kauth’s bills without proof they can clear a filibuster. Republican Sen. Merv Riepe has repeatedly denied her that margin, opposing bathroom restrictions and frustrating his party’s leadership.

“We’re burning time on this particular bill,” Riepe said during debate, according to the World-Herald. “I think it’s been on trial.”

Kauth has vowed to bring the measures back next year.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

renee good photo held in a frame by a protester
National

A federal judge is forcing the Trump administration to answer for Renee Good’s killing

After months of secrecy, the Trump administration must turn over body-camera footage, witness interviews, and investigative files tied to the Minneapolis killing.

john cavanaugh with his family
States

How a Democrat's House win in Nebraska could erase the ‘blue dot’ & harm LGBTQ+ rights

If state Sen. John Cavanaugh wins a House race, it could give Republicans an anti-LGBTQ+ opening.

stephen miller wearing sunglasses
National

Maryland protects trans students. Stephen Miller’s group is coming for those protections

A Trump-aligned legal group wants federal officials to force Maryland’s largest school district to roll back protections for transgender students.

republicans roger wicker and tate reeves with umbrellas
States

Mississippi passes restrictive transgender driver’s license law

Mississippi lawmakers approved a bill that would prevent most transgender residents from changing the sex marker on new driver’s licenses, sending the measure to Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature.

More For You

Minnesota’s largest pediatric system restarts gender-affirming care for trans minors

hhs headquarters with a sign

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary (2nd L) attend an announcement at the Department of Health and Human Services on December 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Minnesota’s largest pediatric health system is restoring gender-affirming care for minors after a federal judge blocked a Trump administration effort to label the treatment unsafe, reversing a suspension that had disrupted care for families across the state. Keep Reading →

Iowa can enforce previously blocked ‘don’t say gay’ law, appeals court rules

kim reynolds smiling and holding up a finger

Iowa's Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, signed the state's "don't say gay" law in 2023.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
An appellate court said Iowa can enforce a ban on LGBTQ+-themed books in libraries and the Hawkeye State’s “don’t say gay” law. Keep Reading →

Donations surge for Tennessee librarian fired by conservative board over LGBTQ+ books

luanne james
Former Rutherford Country library director Luanne James breaks her silence after she was fired for not removing LGBTQ+ books from the childfren's section.
WSMV-TV
A fundraiser for a Tennessee librarian fired for refusing to remove LGBTQ+ books from the children’s section has already raised more than $120,000 in a matter of days. Keep Reading →

NYC’s most powerful transgender official is fighting intensifying anti-LGBTQ+ federal pressure

taylor brown

Taylor Brown leads the New York City Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

FOX 5 New York/YouTube
The most powerful out transgender official in the New York City government is stepping into a new role with a dual mandate: respond to escalating political attacks on transgender people while dismantling long-standing inequality. Keep Reading →

Maryland lawmakers advance broad school protections, including for trans students

maryland state house

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use and is the only state house ever to have served as the nation’s capitol on April 22, 2025.

Jonathan Newton/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
Maryland lawmakers are advancing legislation that would expand anti-discrimination protections across the state's education system, explicitly covering all students, including transgender youth, as advocates warn that both federal enforcement and school conditions for LGBTQ+ students are deteriorating. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved