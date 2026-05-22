Maine conservatives’ anti-trans ballot measure push unraveling after signature controversy

A ballot measure that would restrict access to bathrooms and sports teams for trans youth in Maine may be thrown out due to errors in the signature collection process.

A staffer at the Maine secretary of state’s office said more than 12,000 signatures supporting the measure’s inclusion should be invalidated, because signature gatherers did not adhere to collection procedures, according to state news outlet the Maine Morning Star . If those signatures are rejected, the proposal would fall below the threshold required to appear on ballots this November.

The ballot proposal, which resulted from a campaign by conservative advocates in the state, would effectively bar transgender students from using school bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic teams aligned with their gender identity.

Related: Signature dispute could derail Maine’s anti-trans ballot initiative

Lawyers representing residents who support the ballot measure’s inclusion said they plan to challenge the proposed invalidation of the signatures.

“The invalidation of a voter’s signature is a serious matter,” attorney Tim Woodcock, according to the Morning Star . “The effort here is to prevent the voters from considering an initiative that many voters, whether they supported it or not in substance, thought their fellow citizens should consider.”

Related: This Maine school district passed trans-inclusive policies. Online comments forced it to up security

But community members and opponents of the measure have long alleged that petitions tied to the campaign were improperly handled, including claims that signature sheets were left unattended in public locations. State officials also found that some petition circulators failed to properly certify signatures before submitting them to the secretary of state’s office.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is expected to issue a final decision Tuesday on whether the proposal can remain on the ballot. Opponents of the initiative argue the campaign failed to comply with election safeguards designed to protect the integrity of the ballot process.

“There were some significant areas of concern around the signature gathering practices here and the rules exist to make sure that only a sufficient number of valid signatures are submitted,” said Ben Stafford, a lawyer representing residents opposing the ballot measure’s inclusion, according to the Morning Star. “That didn’t happen here.”