Here are all of Trump's political enemies that have been charged or investigated (so far)

Investigated, indicted, and intimidated
Adam Schiff (L), Letitia James (C), and James Comey (R) — all political opponents of Trump indicted or investigated on dubious accusations.Sheila Fitzgerald/Shuttershock.com; lev radin/Shuttershock.com; mark reinstein/Shuttershock.com
Donald Trump may love to throw charges at his political opponents — but so far none of them have stuck.
The Department of Justice's cases against James Comey and Letitia James were thrown out last week after U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie determined that the appointment of lead prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was illegal. That spells tough luck for the Trump administration, as Halligan has so far been the only attorney willing to pursue the charges.
Several federal prosecutors initially declined to indict Comey or James, citing insufficient evidence. U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert refused to file charges in September, leading to the Trump administration threatening to fire him. Before he could be officially terminated, Siebert instead resigned.
While the cases against Comey and James have been dismissed — at least until another prosecutor decides to take them on — there are several other ongoing indictments or investigations against political figures that have stood against Trump.
Here's a breakdown of all the cases, and why Trump would want to target them.
Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James announces indictment against Donald Trump (May 26, 2022).
lev radin/Shuttershock.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James led the 2022 civil lawsuit and criminal investigation against Trump that last year resulted in him being banned from operating a business in the state for three years and fined $355 million. The fee was voided by an appeals court in August this year as excessive.
James was indicted in October on one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution. The charges claimed that James was using a house she bought in Virginia as a rental property rather than a place of residence. James' grandniece testified before a grand jury in Alexandria that she had been living in the house, and was not charged rent.
James was indicted by a separate grand jury in Norfolk, which did not hear her grandniece's testimony. The case against James was thrown out in late November, with a federal judge determining that Halligan's appointment was invalid.
James Comey
James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee (June 8, 2017).
mark reinstein/Shuttershock.com
James Comey is the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump fired Comey shortly after he confirmed the investigation in May, 2017.
Comey was indicted in September this year on one count of making a false statement to Congress, and one count of obstructing a congressional proceeding, stemming from his September, 2020 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the 2016 Trump presidential campaign's ties to Russia.
The charges were filed five days before the statute of limitations expired. Siebert, the Virginia federal prosecutor, also refused to bring charges against Comey. Only Halligan would, resulting in the case against Comey being dismissed in November as well when her appointment was determined invalid.
John Bolton
John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) (March 6, 2014).
Christopher Halloran/Shuttershock.com
John Bolton served as a national security advisor to Trump in 2018 and 2019, with his brief tenure marked by several disagreements between him and the president, particularly over U.S. involvement in Iran. Bolton published a memoir in 2020 detailing his time in the White House, which the Trump administration attempted to block by claiming it contained classified information as well as violated his nondisclosure agreements.
FBI agents conducted a raid on Bolton's home in August this year in a search for classified materials, though no arrest was made. Bolton was indicted in October on eight counts of unlawful transmission of national defense information, and 10 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information — similar charges to those brought against Trump for improperly storing classified documents.
Bolton has pleaded not guilty to all 18 counts, with his trial beginning in late November.
Mark Kelly
U.S. Senator from Arizona Mark Kelly speaks at Democratic National Convention (July 27, 2016).
mark reinstein/Shuttershock.com
Democratic U.S. Senator from Arizona Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and naval aviator, has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. Kelly was one of the Senate votes in favor of convicting Trump for incitement of insurrection during his second impeachment trial in 2021 after the January 6 capitol riot.
Kelly and five other veteran Democrats recently released a video in light of the Trump administration's strikes on civilian boats in Venezuela and deployment of the National Guard in U.S. cities, reminding active service members that "you can refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution."
The Department of Defense said in November that it would be investigating "serious allegations of misconduct" against Kelly over his statements in the video. In an erratic series of posts on social media, Trump claimed that the actions of Kelly and the other Democrats are "SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL" and "punishable by death."
"If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won't work," Kelly responded in a post on X. "I've given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."
Jack Smith
Special Counsel Jack Smith announces unsealed indictment with four felony counts against Donald Trump (August 1, 2023).
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jack Smith was the DOJ special counsel appointed to oversee two criminal investigations into Trump: his incitement of the January 6 capitol insurrection, and his handling of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Smith resigned before Trump's second term began in January, but not before releasing a 137-page document detailing Trump's involvement in election subversion during the insurrection.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel has launched a probe into Smith for supposedly violating the Hatch Act through his investigations. The 1939 law prevents civil service employees in the federal government's executive branch from engaging in political activities.
Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Smith in October calling on him to testify before the committee as it investigates "the full extent to which the Biden-Harris Justice Department weaponized federal law enforcement."
Smith's attorneys wrote in response to the complaint, "A review of the record and procedural history demonstrates the opposite — Mr. Smith was fiercely committed to making prosecutorial decisions based solely on the evidence, he steadfastly followed applicable Department of Justice guidelines and the Principles of Federal Prosecution, and he did not let the pending election influence his investigative or prosecutorial decision-making."
Adam Schiff
Adam Schiff speaking at the CADEM Endorsing Convention General Session Senate Candidate Interviews Saturday afternoon (November 18, 2023).
Sheila Fitzgerald/Shuttershock.com
Democratic U.S. Senator from California Adam Schiff led the first impeachment trial of Trump in 2019 over his pressuring Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election. He also led the 2021 impeachment investigation over Trump's incitement of the January 6 insurrection.
The DOJ is currently investigating Schiff for alleged insurance fraud related to a property he owns in Maryland, though no evidence has yet been produced to bring charges.
Schiff’s attorney Preet Bharara said in an October statement, “It seems pretty clear that a team of career prosecutors have thoroughly reviewed the politically-motivated allegations against Senator Schiff and found they are unsupported by any evidence and are baseless.”
Eric Swalwell
U.S. Rep. from California Eric Swalwell speaks at a news conference at the U.S Capitaol (July 28, 2022).
Phil Pasquini/Shuttershock.com
U.S. Representative from California Eric Swalwell was a prosecutor during Trump's second impeachment trial. He also filed a lawsuit in March, 2021 against Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, and Rudy Giuliani over their role in inciting the January 6 insurrection.
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte issued Swalwell a criminal referral in October this year for mortgage fraud, accusing him of misrepresenting his primary place of residence. Swalwell maintains that he misrepresented nothing, and that his primary residence in California while his wife's primary residence is at their home in Washington, D.C.
Swalwell filed a lawsuit against Pulte in late November, asserting that the director committed a "gross abuse of power" by “scouring databases” in order to acquire his private mortgage records. The suit also accused Pulte of violating Swalwell's First Amendment rights by engaging in "viewpoint-based retaliation.”
“Director Pulte has combed through private records of political opponents. To silence them,” Swalwell said in a statement. “There’s a reason the First Amendment — the freedom of speech — comes before all others.”
Lisa Cook
Lisa Cook takes the oath of office to serve as a member of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve System (May 23, 2022).
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Lisa Cook is one of the Federal Reserve board of governors members that Trump has pressured throughout his second term to lower interest rates on his demand, which it has refused to do. Cook was the third political opponent of Trump's to be accused of mortgage fraud by Pulte.
Pulte submitted a criminal referral to the DOJ in August, accusing Cook of claiming primary residence at her home in Michigan as well as her home in Georgia. She has not been indicted to date, yet Trump used the opportunity to attempt to fire Cook in a letter posted online. It marked the first instance in the Federal Reserve's 112-year history that the president tried to fire a governor.
Cook soon after filed a lawsuit against Trump, maintaining that he does not have the authority to fire her. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in October to hear the case, and allowed Cook to remain in her position in the interim.