Trump administration denies federal funding to Virginia schools that treat trans students with dignity

The Trump administration will deny funding to Virginia school districts who refuse to bar trans students from restrooms matching their identity.

The latest standoff follows five Virginia school districts declining to change inclusive policies allowing students to use bathrooms and locker rooms aligning with their identity. The districts — Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William — have maintained that federal law restricts discrimination against students based on gender identity, according to Washington, D.C’s NBC affiliate.

But President Donald Trump in January signed an executive order targeting transgender students and banning any federal funding for schools that allow trans kids in facilities that best match their identity. The order also required participation in sports be segregated based on gender as assigned at birth, and even threatened funding that allows students to use names and pronouns aligned with their identity.

The Department of Education has now followed through on that, denying any funding to those Virginia school districts that decline to change their policies.

“The U.S. Department of Education generously granted an extension for five Northern Virginia School Districts to come into compliance with Title IX and follow federal law – unfortunately, the additional time did not result in a fruitful outcome,” the Education Department said in a statement. “The Agency will commence Administrative proceedings to effect the suspension or termination of federal financial assistance to these divisions. The Virginia districts will have to defend their embrace of radical gender ideology over ensuring the safety of their students.”

In July, EOD said that the five school districts were actually discriminating against cisgender students based on their sex.

All five school districts responded in writing on Friday that they will not change their policies.

“For families, students and staff concerned about whether or how this decision will impact operations in ACPS, please know that ACPS’ current policies regarding the rights of all students to use restrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity will remain in place,” reads a letter from Alexandria City Public Schools leaders.

“ACPS will continue to assess its policy based on legal developments in the future, but no matter what happens, students and families should understand that all ACPS students are valued and welcome in our schools, and will be treated with respect and dignity regardless of gender identity or any other characteristic.”

LGBTQ+ groups have applauded the Virginia districts' standing up for trans rights.

“The importance of inclusive policies that affirm and welcome transgender and nonbinary students, as well as all other students who belong to marginalized communities, is undeniable. These policies and practices foster a culture that affirms the dignity of each student and celebrates our diversity as individuals,” reads a letter signed by several Virginia-based advocacy groups and widely distributed by Equality Arlington.

The letter calls the Department of Education directive “an illegal attempt to violate the human and civil rights of vulnerable transgender, nonbinary, and gender expansive students.”