television

Bowen Yang appears upset by Dave Chappelle’s cameo in tense SNL closing segment

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images; Shutterstock

The gay cast member appeared less than pleased to share the stage with the controversial comedian known for making transphobic comments.

On this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which saw Dakota Johnson as the host and Justin Timberlake as the musical guest, a surprise appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle during the closing goodnights sparked a noticeable reaction from cast members, especially Bowen Yang.

Chappelle was not part of the episode’s cast or sketches and unexpectedly joined the stage during SNL’s signature “goodbyes” moment at the end of the show. The appearance was peculiar as Chappelle had previously faced backlash for his comments about the LGBTQ+ community, particularly his self-identification as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) and the content of his Netflix specials, which were widely criticized for attacking the LGBTQ+ and disabled communities.

Yang, an out gay cast member, appeared visibly uncomfortable with Chappelle’s presence, standing as far away as possible from him on the opposite side of the stage and toward the back. The reaction was highlighted by Yang’s expression, which seemed less than pleased, and his conversation with fellow cast member Sarah Sherman. After being alerted by Yang, Sherman glanced over at Chappelle and then patted Yang on the back in what appeared to be a supportive gesture.

The discomfort might also stem from a previous episode hosted by Chappelle in the last season, where Yang, Sherman, and non-binary castmate Molly Kearney did participate in the sketches but were noticeably absent from the goodnight segment, leading to speculation about whether their absence was a silent protest against Chappelle’s hosting.

Online discussions, reacting to the moment, revolve around whether Yang’s reaction was a direct response to Chappelle’s controversial standing in the LGBTQ+ community or simply a coincidence.

The Advocate contacted representatives for Yang but did not receive a response.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
