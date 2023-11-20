Scroll To Top
Transgender

Joe Biden on Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'No Place for Hate in America'

President Joseph Biden Trans Day of Remembrance
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"We must never be silent in the face of hate," the president said.

trudestress

President Joe Biden marked today’s Transgender Day of Remembrance with a statement condemning discrimination and violence.

"There is no place for hate in America and no one should be discriminated against simply for being themselves,” Biden said. “Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance we are reminded that there is more to do meet that promise, as we grieve the 26 transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year. [Editor’s note: The count varies among different sources.] While each one of these deaths is a tragedy — the true toll of those victimized is likely even higher, with the majority of those targeted being women of color.

“It’s unacceptable and it’s why my Administration has taken action to strengthen the rights, and protect the safety of transgender and all LGBTQI+ Americans. My Administration ended the ban on transgender Americans serving our country and I signed historic executive action to strengthen civil rights protections for all LGBTQI+ Americans. The Department of Homeland Security, with support from the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, have launched the LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership that works hand-in-hand with LGBTQI+ community organizations to provide critical safety resources. We must never be silent in the face of hate. As we mourn the loss of transgender Americans taken too soon this year, we must also recommit ourselves to never stop fighting until all Americans can live free from discrimination."

Biden has been the most trans-supportive president in history. In addition to the actions mentioned above, he has called trans rights the civil rights issue of our time and often expressed support for transgender youth, who are under attack from conservative politicians. He appointed the highest-ranking trans official in the federal government, Adm. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. She was the first out trans person to receive Senate confirmation. He has previously observed Transgender Day of Remembrance and Transgender Day of Visibility.

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
