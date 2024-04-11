Scroll To Top
Transgender

Right-wing extremists confront transgender people in Florida bathrooms

Ron DeSantis Governor Florida enact controversial anti transgender bathroom law restrict access public facilities wave vigilante actions into private establishments
Shutterstock

Ron DeSantis

Imagine needing to go to the bathroom and being confronted by a stranger about why you’re there. That’s how it is for trans people in Florida under the state’s bathroom law.

Cwnewser

In Florida, the enactment of a controversial anti-trans bathroom law has not only restricted access to public facilities but has also spurred a wave of vigilante actions, extending even into private establishments. The Safety in Private Spaces Act, or House Bill 1521, prohibits transgender people from using state-owned bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The measure has emboldened some citizens to monitor and confront those they suspect violating this law in various locations, including restaurants, gyms, and cinemas, where the law doesn’t apply, The Daily Beastreports.

Rajee Narinesingh, a trans woman, experienced this firsthand when challenged at a restaurant.

Related: Florida Lawmakers OK Anti-Trans Bathroom Bill, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Expansion

“You don’t belong in this bathroom,” a fellow diner told her, Narinesingh recounted to the Beast. “You need to get out!” The incident echoed past traumas for Narinesingh, who transitioned during the less accepting 1980s. After enduring brutal attacks and discrimination over decades, the recent law revives old fears. “When you have traumatic things happen to you and the chance that it can happen again, that fear is real, and it’s palpable,” she said.

Despite the law’s specific application to state facilities, confusion over its reach has led to increased harassment of transgender people in private settings, said Gina Duncan of Equality Florida.

Legal experts and activists argue that HB 1521, signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last May, not only imposes the strictest bathroom restrictions in the U.S. but fails to communicate its limits clearly, further endangering an already vulnerable population. The law also uniquely includes criminal penalties, with violations leading to potential misdemeanor charges.

The situation highlights a broader issue: the challenge of navigating public spaces safely for transgender Floridians. Trans people are adopting various strategies to stay safe, including going to restrooms in groups or avoiding poorly lit, secluded facilities. Organizations like Found Family Collective and Pink Pistols offer support and self-defense training to the LGBTQ+ community in response to these threats. However, many have withdrawn from public life to avoid confrontations.

Elliott King, for example, described a tense encounter in a men’s bathroom that left him shaken and contemplating leaving Florida for a safer environment. During a routine visit to get his oil changed, King encountered a stranger who aggressively questioned his gender identity. After affirming he was a man, King was met with continued scrutiny and a demeaning retort: “You don’t look like it.”

This encounter, though not physically violent, left King deeply shaken. He told the Beast that he hurriedly left the restroom, overwhelmed by anxiety, and reached out to his boyfriend to help calm his nerves. The incident exacerbated his ongoing fears of physical violence, which are not unfounded in the current hostile climate. At 5-foot-6 and not physically imposing, King feels particularly vulnerable, aware that he could be an easy target for those who might wish to harm him based on their prejudices.

“It only takes one person to beat the shit out of you,” he said.

From Your Site Articles
TransgenderSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTNewsFlorida
crimefloridagender identitylawnewssocietytransgendervigilante attacks
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio