Scroll To Top
Transgender

Friends Remember Minnesota Trans Woman Who Was Shot and Killed Last Month

Savannah Williams Trans Woman Killed
Image: Facebook @Savannah Williams

Williams was shot to death November 29 in Minnepolis.

trudestress

Friends are remembering Minnesota transgender woman Savannah Ryan Williams as someone who was “full of life” and benefited from the time she spent with a trans women’s support group.

Williams’s life ended when she was shot in the head November 29 in Minneapolis. Damarean Kaylon Bible, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. He told police he shot her after she performed oral sex on him. He said he had become “suspicious” and “had to do it,” according to police.

Williams, 38, was a frequent attendee at Tea Time, a support group at the Aliveness Project in Minneapolis. “There, she would join others to talk about issues, fears and joy,” TV station KARE reports.

“She was full of life,” Luna Hernandez, who knew her from the group, told KARE. “It’s very unfortunate that her life got taken away.”

Her death “was a hate crime,” said another Tea Time attendee, Amber Muhm.

“It just needs to stop,” Muhm added. “We have to … walk in public and just be constantly looking over our shoulder and constantly worried about what’s going to happen.”

“Losing her so tragically after her making so many great improvements in life was really sad,” noted Celeste Grignon-Juarez. “Nobody deserves to die this way. But it’s not an uncommon way for trans women to die this way.”

The Aliveness Project also remembered Williams. “The loss of yet another member of our trans community is a source of deep pain for all of us. Acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred have no place in our community,” the group said in a statement.

The Minnesota legislature’s Queer Legislative Caucus also released a statement: “We stand in collective grief and outrage at the senseless murder of Savannah Ryan Williams, a 38-year-old transgender woman brutally taken from our community. This heinous act of violence not only extinguishes a vibrant life but serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and discrimination faced by sex workers and transgender individuals, particularly BIPOC transgender women, and femmes. Transphobia has reached a crisis point, claiming lives with alarming frequency. It is imperative that we stand together, speak out, and actively challenge this dangerous ideology.

“Savannah’s death cannot be treated as an isolated incident. It is a consequence of a society that dehumanizes and marginalizes transgender people throughout their lives, even in the face of unspeakable loss. Black transgender women, at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities, are disproportionately targeted for violence and face an epidemic of hate crimes. Savannah Ryan Williams was more than just a statistic, her life mattered. We honor her memory by calling for justice and passing legislation to create a state where everyone, regardless of their identity or profession, can live with dignity and safety."

Williams is at least the 30th trans person to die by violence in the U.S. this year, the majority of them Black women. There are likely many others whose deaths have gone unreported or misreported due to deadnaming and misgendering.

From Your Site Articles
TransgenderMinnesotaYahoo FeedCrime
bipoccrimedeadnamingdiscriminationhate crimesminneapolisminnesotamisgenderingmurdersavannah ryan williamstransgendertransphobiaviolencewoman
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio