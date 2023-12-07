Scroll To Top
Crime

Man Fatally Shot Transgender Women in the Head Moments After Sex Act, Police Say

Damarean Kaylon Bible MPLS PD mugshot
Image: MPLS PD via arrests.org

The man reportedly said he “knew he was not god” but that he “had to do it.”

A Minnesota man accused of shooting and killing a trans woman in the head last week only moments after she completed a sex act on him made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Damarean Kaylon Bible, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Savannah Ryan Williams, 38. Her lifeless body was found in a Minneapolis courtyard around 9 a.m. on November 29 with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents. Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot in the courtyard earlier that morning at 5:45 a.m. and saw a man working away from the scene.

Investigators used surveillance footage to observe a man and a woman entering the courtyard in the 3000 block of 4th Avenue S around 5 a.m. yesterday. Around 5:45 a.m. a man was observed exiting the courtyard alone and walking to the Lake Street light rail station. The man later exited at the Nicollet/5th Street station and was tracked to a nearby apartment building. Using a photo from the surveillance footage, Bible was identified to police by building management and taken into custody. Police say a subsequent search of his apartment turned up multiple firearms, including a handgun with no serial number and a rifle.

Bible reportedly at first denied involvement in the killing, but investigators say he confessed after they showed him the surveillance footage.

Bible reportedly told investigators he was walking yesterday morning past a bus shelter where Williams was seated when she propositioned him for a sex act. He agreed and the two moved to the courtyard where Williams performed oral sex on Bible. During the act, though, Bible reportedly told police he became “suspicious” of Williams, and that he shot her in the head from a few inches away immediately after the act had been completed.

In a phone call with his parents that was recorded by authorities, Bible also reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had “just murdered someone” and he was sorry and “knew he was not god” but that he “had to do it.”

Earlier this year, Williams was reportedly wanted while on parole for robbery with at least seven prior convictions.

Bible's bail was set at $1 million, according to Minnesota Public Radio. His next court date is January 9.

CrimeMinnesotaNon-topicsYahoo FeedTransgender
transgender womantransgenderminneapolisminnesotadamarean kaylon biblesavannah ryan williams
