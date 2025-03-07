Democrats must humanize marginalized voices for election success

Rethinking Democratic Principles in Modern Politics

Since the 2024 election, some Democratic commentators have suggested that Democrats need to flip the switch. They call on Democrats to abandon so-called identity politics and ‘move back to the middle.’ I understand the fury. I appreciate the anger at what we all expected, but the idea that we should abandon our principles is the ultimate betrayal. Instead, I argue that the Democratic Party must return to being a party of pragmatic ideas and solutions, actively anti-corruption and anti-bigotry, and pro-inclusion. The party once hailed as the beacon of the underdog has lost its pragmatism and ability to talk to people.

The party that revolutionized health care, saved American automobile manufacturing, promoted inclusion and religious freedom worldwide, and ensured marriage equality across the land has failed to communicate its governing principles or justify its policies to voters. This is not to suggest that the policies are wrong – Ukraine, student loan debt forgiveness, medical debt forgiveness, and more – these policies are shielded from transparent and open dialogue, allowing false narratives and disinformation to thrive.

The Impact of Identity Politics on Election Outcomes

Identity politics won the recent US election. Look at Trump, the architect of Birtherism, who campaigned on what he calls ‘racism against white Americans.’ He has demonized and dehumanized millions of people, suggesting that trans people, immigrants, and African Americans pose a threat to American prosperity and greatness. And the talking heads across the media let him get away with it. Our diversity is our strength, and Democrats need to push back against Republicans’ ongoing dehumanization of our friends and loved ones. The party’s messaging hasn’t taken into account the reality that same-sex parents, trans military personnel, and trans youth are our neighbors and our family members.

Democrats should openly express pride that our party is inclusive, that our party championed the Civil Rights Movement, the Equal Rights Amendment, the Lily Ledbetter Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, and expanded existing legislation to consider new protections for LGBTQIA+ individuals and same-sex families. Democrats fall into the trap of old conservative arguments when, instead, we should be focused on humanizing traditionally marginalized people and bringing their American story into the public narrative.

Trump weaponized fear, anger, and resentment – whilst propping up white nationalists, homophobes, transphobes, and misogynists. His running mate said that Trump would earn the votes of the ‘regular gay guy,‘ as clear a homophobic comment as any, and has flirted with the idea of punishing women who flee anti-abortion states for health care elsewhere in the country.

First, conservative anger at academia’s scholarship on Critical Race Theory. Now, it is conservative opposition to a fairer society. Diversity, Equity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE2I) principles are designed to promote fairness and empower people who have been traditionally excluded, underrepresented, and undervalued. It is justice. It is about creating pathways for people who have been traditionally excluded from them. That is the argument the Democratic Party should make in response to the Conservatives' rejection of DEI.

Addressing Conservative Opposition to Inclusion

Democrats should flip the coin and ask conservatives exactly why they reject diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI). Until conservatives openly express what they are rejecting or why they oppose equality, the Democratic Party will find itself on the defensive and trapped in the abstract, further distancing itself from working-class voters and independents.

What is the Republican argument against making our workplaces, schools, military, health care system, social housing, financial system, or other aspects of American life more inclusive and fair? Besides arguments around ‘reverse racism,’ their only counterpoint is a whitewashing of American history that suggests abolition, desegregation, and integration would have arrived suddenly and eventually with time.

Until Democrats call out Republicans’ hatefulness and force them to explain what, exactly, they oppose, Democrats' messaging will continue to fail to resonate and connect with more voters. And the issue isn’t just the messaging in Washington, DC—this is a national messaging issue that the party needs to address before the 2026 cycle.

There are countless horrifying videos across social media documenting Black delivery drivers’ experiences traveling for work in sundown towns across the country today. Why are Republicans silent about this ongoing racial injustice? The death of affirmative action in college admissions hasn’t impacted legacy admissions decisions. Why have the Republicans been quiet on that issue? Why are Republicans gleeful about blocking efforts to fix our student loan debt crisis, but they do not take issue with millions in fraud that stemmed from Trump’s PPP program?

The Democrats must move themselves out of the defensive, put these questions directly to Republicans, and ask the public to decide. Trans and gender-nonconforming people are not going anywhere, and Democrats must stand together to resist Trump’s proposed maneuvers to force trans people out of public life and deny them life-affirming health care. The party’s silence and inability to humanize trans people has only strengthened the Republican’s culture of hostility and bigotry directed at transgender and gender non-conforming Americans.

I was concerned when a popular Democratic commentator recently argued that the party should step away from trans rights. The commentator argued that it is foolish to give trans children access to gender-affirming care, and that will cost the Democrats essential votes. I insisted that his comments were similar to what was said to lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth not so long ago. Queer youth were told that it was ‘just a phase’ until we came of age. The idea that LGBTQ+ youth should wait until age 18 before living authentic lives does far more to stigmatize LGBTQ+ people and our relationships than many conservatives might imagine, and I expect greater empathy from Democrats.

A Call for Unified Democratic Messaging

Democrats cannot continue to fall into the trap of discussing toilets and sports as if these are the pivotal issues of our lifetime. We should make it clear that the mistreatment and abuse inflicted on trans people is an attack on us all. Individuals staunchly opposed to gender-affirming care for trans youth and active duty trans military personnel should consider what type of life they expect for them to live while they ‘hurry up and wait’ until either age 18 in the case of the youth or retirement in the case of active duty personnel. Instead of engaging in the abstract, the Democrats can humanize trans and gender non-conforming youth by posing these very real questions.

More Republican members of Congress have been caught toe-tapping in public restrooms seeking to engage in acts of public sex than transgender members of Congress have been caught attempting to attack someone or violate any woman’s privacy in a congressional bathroom. And, yet just a few months ago, the Republican-sponsored ban that was designed to prevent one new member of Congress, the first-ever openly trans member of the US House of Representatives, from using the toilets at her new workplace, was a red-herring and the lack of Democrats’ unwavering solidarity on the issue is devastating.

Democrats Standing on Business

Democratic framing around issues is too complicated, and the party is not connecting with members of the public where they are. the party needs to focus on streamlining the dissemination of talking points and relatable figures that explain why we stand so firmly behind inclusion for all Americans. It is a simple concept – we’re not recreating the wheel here. But, where Republicans actively engage voices and influencers, they can get their hands on stories and relatable narratives that rile people up and drive them to act; Democrats appear too focused on an outdated traditional playbook and speak far too often in the abstract. Obama gave Americans a tangible and attainable vision that today’s party leaders repeatedly fail to do.

We are currently at a standstill perpetuated by dehumanization. And the only party that can save the country from that is the Democratic Party. It is time that party leaders start acting like they want to. Unapologetically and vocally, it is time for the Democratic Party to tell voters that we will not leave any American behind.

How we communicate with voters and prospective voters looking ahead is an economic issue, a national security issue, and a social fabric issue, and it is time that we start acting like it. The Democrats’ next step should not be a reverse in the party’s social and civic-minded positions. It should be towards working to repair a loss of trust with voters by hitting restart on how the party communicates, looking further to find capable and moving messengers, and creating a culture – one that Biden himself said he wanted to foster – of proudly and loudly boasting Democratic wins and policy positions that meant something to people.

Jamie-Lukas Campbell is a PhD candidate in political history and a former public affairs professional specializing in race, identity, and the politics of belonging. They previously worked in government before transitioning to academia. Their research explores race, the military, and LGBTQ+ service members’ experiences, focusing on the impact of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.