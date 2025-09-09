Congress needs Erik Bottcher

When Congressman Jerry Nadler announced his retirement, New York’s 12th Congressional District instantly became one of the most consequential open seats in the nation. This district is not just another piece of the map. It is home to one of the largest LGBTQ+ populations in the country and to the historic neighborhoods of the West Village, Chelsea, and Hell’s Kitchen. These communities have long been at the forefront of the fight for equality. At a moment when LGBTQ+ rights are under coordinated attack nationwide, it is imperative that this district send an unapologetic LGBTQ leader to Washington.

That leader is Erik Bottcher.

Erik has already said publicly that he is considering a run for Congress. As someone who has watched his career and worked alongside him, I believe the choice is clear: we need him to step forward.

Erik Bottcher has proven time and again that he will stand up for our community when it matters most. When far-right extremists invaded his home and vandalized his office because of his support for Drag Story Hour, Erik did not back down. He spoke out forcefully and continued to defend the right of queer people—especially our youth—to be visible and celebrated.

During the mpox epidemic, Erik was a fierce advocate at a time when the federal government had deprioritized our community’s health. He demanded resources, pressed for vaccines, and ensured that lifesaving information reached the LGBTQ+ community quickly.

He has been a consistent voice for transgender New Yorkers, ensuring that their struggles are never sidelined and that their rights remain at the center of the broader fight for equality.

And beyond LGBTQ+ issues, Erik has been relentless in delivering for his district. He has created a pipeline of thousands of units of affordable housing, passed landmark mental health legislation, and fought for safer, greener, more inclusive public spaces. His record shows he knows how to deliver local results while standing tall in national battles.

Erik’s journey is also our journey. He grew up in a small town, survived bullying and suicide attempts, and fled homophobia to find refuge in New York City. Like so many of us, he arrived seeking safety, opportunity, and the freedom to live openly. He turned his pain into purpose and dedicated his life to helping others. His story is the story of countless LGBTQ+ Americans—and it’s why he understands, in his bones, what this fight is really about.

Erik sees us because he is one of us.

Donald Trump and the forces of the right wing are systematically working to dismantle our civil rights and protections. They are trying to erase the very existence of transgender people and unleashing a wave of cruel, dehumanizing laws in state legislatures across the country. In this climate, LGBTQ+ representation in Congress is not symbolic—it is essential. We need leaders who will not only vote the right way, but who will carry our struggles and our dreams into the halls of power with authenticity, courage, and conviction.

Erik Bottcher has shown that he is unafraid to take on bullies, whether they are extremist protesters at his front door or right-wing politicians in Washington. The people of New York’s 12th District deserve a representative who reflects their history, their values, and their vision for the future.

I urge Erik to run. His leadership is needed now more than ever.

Evan Low is the president and CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and a former California State Assemblyman.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.