The Advocate saved my life. Here's how you can support our important work.

The Advocate saves lives.

I know because it saved mine.

In 2016, I began my transition during a time when it felt like the world was turning against people like me. As a Black trans woman, I was bombarded with alarming stories: heart-wrenching news of violence, harassment, bans, and political attacks. Every step of my journey seemed shadowed by these threats.

But then, I found a light. The Advocate became my guide.

Since 1967, The Advocate has been our nation's most trusted source for LGBTQ+ news. Through the Stonewall riots, the HIV/AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality, and now the ongoing battle for trans rights, The Advocate has been there. For almost six decades, it has reported the truth and amplified voices and issues when other outlets refused, disregarded, or misgendered.

For me, The Advocate wasn't just a news source but a lifeline. It informed me about the latest state bans and policies threatening my safety and rights, helped me understand what was happening, and gave me something more when needed.

Hope.

I read stories of trans trailblazers breaking glass ceilings in business, entertainment, and activism. I saw that despite the obstacles, we could rise, be visible, and be heard. I learned that when we fall, we get back up, and we keep fighting—not just for ourselves but for those who will come after us.

That's why I'm asking you to support The Advocate today. With your help, we can continue providing the vital news, resources, and stories that inform and inspire our community. From award-winning coverage on critical issues to intimate profiles of emerging leaders, The Advocate is here to empower, uplift, and defend us all.

Will you help us continue to be that light? Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help ensure that The Advocate stays a vital force for the current and next generation of LGBTQ+ individuals who need it as much as I did—and still do.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the community editor for equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out and PRIDE.com.



