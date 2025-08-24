How one trans artist is celebrating Marsha P. Johnson's legacy

Today marks what would have been Marsha P. Johnson's 80th birthday. The Advocate spoke with acclaimed artist, writer, and activist Tourmaline to talk about her latest book on Johnson and what her legacy means to the movement today.

MARIE-ADÉLINA: Congrats on One Day in June! Tell our readers a bit more about the book. TOURMALINE: One Day in June is a celebration! It’s a story about all the magic that can happen when we turn up the volume on our lives and celebrate our full selves with real joy and authenticity. The story begins at one of my favorite places in New York City, Riis Beach, where Marsha and many LGBTQIA individuals continue to gather. It’s also a story about community, and the way that building a joyful and loving community is one of the greatest gifts we can offer to one another.

MARIE-ADÉLINA: The book is told through the eyes of an old friend. Was there a specific person or persons you spoke with when researching for this book? TOURMALINE: I was so lucky to grow deep in community with Marsha’s loved ones over the course of writing this book. Her friends and her family were incredibly generous with their time, their stories, and even amazing archival materials like newsletters and photos. The old friend featured in the book is an amalgamation of all the amazing people who lit up the constellation, all of them stars literally, of queer life that Marsha was surrounded by.

MARIE-ADÉLINA: Marsha P. Johnson—or Saint Marsha—is truly an icon in the movement. How does this book further amplify this story for the current and future generations? TOURMALINE: Marsha sometimes gets reduced by her icon status, which makes sense, as many people know about her playing an important role at Stonewall. But far fewer people know about her role in nightlife, as a muse for figures like Andy Warhol, as an acclaimed performance artist who traveled internationally. I wanted this book to capture some of Marsha’s ‘bigness’ so that our collective memory can hold her more honestly and completely.

MARIE-ADÉLINA: Any other upcoming projects you’re excited about?

TOURMALINE: I have loved the writing process and remain curious about another book in my future, especially for young people, who are facing so many challenges in our current environment. I have been so honored to see how books can bring people together and create community and shared experience across geography, life experience, and more.

MARIE-ADÉLINA: At a time when trans bodies are being targeted through anti-trans laws, what is the most important lesson we can learn from Marsha P. Johnson's impact to help us move forward?

TOURMALINE: Marsha made it fun. Marsha made it joyful. Marsha made it vibrant and playful and delightful. In a moment with as many urgent and stressful challenges as we see around us right now, it can be easy to forget that beauty, joy, and connection are still at the center of our work. I hope that we can call on Marsha to remind us how to do it all– real work that serves real people right now; and real joy and delight in the beauty that surrounds us, no matter the circumstances.

MARIE-ADÉLINA: This month is what would have been Marsha P. Johnson’s 80th birthday. How will you celebrate her life and legacy? TOURMALINE: Part of the beauty of these two books, one for kids and one for adults, is how alive Marsha is all around us, every day. It is a dream come true seeing her legacy in libraries, airports, on friends’ bookshelves, and in classrooms. It feels so right for honoring her expansive self. Celebrating the fullness of her life, which only continues to expand, is a year-round event.