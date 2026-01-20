Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Greenlandic families ‘frightened’ amid rising tensions over Trump takeover plan, Sarah McBride warns

The congresswoman from Delaware spoke about the situation from Copenhagen, Denmark.

greenlandic flag children protesters

People hold up Greenlandic flags as they gather to welcome Greenland's Foreign Minister after she landed at the airport in Greenland's capital Nuuk on January 20, 2026.

Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images) / Denmark OUT

Rep. Sarah McBride, the Delaware Democrat who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday that talk of the United States acquiring Greenland has left ordinary people in the Arctic territory “frightened for their safety,” underscoring a diplomatic rupture with Europe that is shaking NATO and inflaming public opinion from Copenhagen to Nuuk.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

On MS NOW’s The Weekend, McBride described a bipartisan congressional visit to Denmark and Greenland last week meant to calm mounting concern over President Donald Trump’s escalating rhetoric about U.S. ambitions in the Arctic. Members of both parties met with senior Danish and Greenlandic officials, lawmakers, and business leaders, and heard directly from residents unsettled by talk in Washington, D.C., about acquisition or the threat of coercive economic pressure.

Related: Former Denmark Ambassador Rufus Gifford responds to VP Vance's 'not a good ally' comments

“Even the mere discussion of the acquisition of Greenland is deeply destabilizing,” McBride said. “It is deeply destabilizing here in Denmark and is deeply frightening to people in Greenland.”

McBride was joined on the trip by a group of U.S. lawmakers that spanned both chambers and both parties. The contingent included Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Peter Welch of Vermont, and Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as House members, including Reps. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, Gregory Meeks of New York, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, and Sara Jacobs of California.

Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, Gregory Meeks, Sara Jacobs, Lisa Murkowski, Chris Coons, Peter Welch, Sarah McBride, Madeleine Dean, and Steny Hoyer (L-R) Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, Gregory Meeks, Sara Jacobs, Lisa Murkowski, Chris Coons, Peter Welch,Sarah McBride, Madeleine Dean, and Steny Hoyer are seen at a press conference with an American delegation, consisting of senators and members of the House of Representatives, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on January 17, 2026. Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images) / Denmark OUT

McBride, the first out transgender member of Congress, said the delegation encountered profound anxiety on the ground, with families and children expressing uncertainty about what U.S. policy could mean for their autonomy and future. “We are hearing that they are frightened for their safety. They are frightened for their freedoms,” she said.

The American lawmakers traveled to Denmark in part to reassure allies that most Americans do not support efforts to take control of Greenland, even as Trump escalates pressure through tariffs and strategic rhetoric. The visit was widely described in Copenhagen as a reassurance tour aimed at underscoring the longstanding partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark.

Related: Childless cat ladies in Greenland, beware: JD Vance is on his way

McBride said Danish and Greenlandic leaders repeatedly emphasized appreciation for the U.S.-Danish alliance and NATO, while firmly rejecting any notion of surrendering their territory.

“They have an open arm to any kind of increased partnership, any kind of increased investment by the United States in Greenland, short of seizing Greenland or taking it over,” she said.

“It is clear that Greenlanders do not want to be part of the United States,” McBride added. “Any effort to acquire Greenland would fundamentally undermine their right to self-determination.”

The heightened diplomacy and public concern come amid a broader European backlash to the United States’ stance. Thousands marched through Copenhagen under slogans such as “Greenland is not for sale,” and voters and leaders alike have rallied around Greenland’s sovereignty amid escalating U.S. pressure, NPR reports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, meanwhile, has defended the administration’s posture. On NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, he said European nations lack the capacity to defend Greenland from future threats, framing U.S. involvement as necessary to deter rival powers. Bessent reprised that argument Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, in a conversation with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo ahead of Trump’s arrival at the World Economic Forum.

Bessent, who is gay, said Trump views Greenland as “essential for the Golden Dome Missile Shield” and warned that if Greenland were threatened, the United States would be called upon to respond. “Greenland’s becoming more and more attractive for foreign conquest,” Bessent said, and argued that bringing the territory under U.S. control would prevent conflict rather than draw the United States into one.

McBride cautioned that any attempt to coerce or seize Greenland would threaten the cohesion of longstanding international partnerships.

“The possibility of any kind of acquisition or takeover of Greenland would fundamentally undermine the NATO alliance,” she said.

She also said Greenlandic leaders made their preference unmistakably clear in private meetings: when presented with a choice between Denmark and the United States, they choose Denmark.

Watch Rep. Sarah McBride talk about the congressional delagation trip to Denmark on MS Now below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

delawaredenmarkdonald trumpeuropeeuropean uniongreenlandhouse foreign affairs committeenatopoliticssarah mcbridetransgender

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Donald Trump
Opinion

Trump's first year in office proves that nothing is ever enough for him

Opinion: From Greenland to glory-hunting money, “peace prizes,” and more, Trump’s addiction to excess is metastasizing into a threat to global stability, writes John Casey

​Kat Abughazaleh and protestors at an anti-ICE demonstration
Exclusives

How Democratic candidate and influencer Kat Abughazaleh is taking on America's rising far right

The Gen Z digital creator running for Congress says her fellow Democrats misread the moment in 2024. Now she’s trying to correct it.

Rick Garcia at a rally celebrating the Lawrence v. Texas ruling, 2003
People

Remembering Rick Garcia, a leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality in Chicago and Illinois

Garcia helped pass civil rights legislation at the city, county, and state levels, then worked for civil unions and marriage equality.

​LGBTQ+ and environmental activist ​SJ Joslin in Yosemite national park
Environment

How LGBTQ+ people are defending Earth in the climate crisis

Activist SJ Joslin on the LGBTQ+ community’s connection to nature.

More For You

Ron DeSantis will have 'blood on his hands' if HIV funding isn't restored, Democratic chair says

Ron DeSantis HIV funding cuts

Tens of thousands of Floridians are facing a life or death scenario as Ron DeSantis' administration revokes funding for HIV medication.

Andrew Cline/Shuttershock.com; Shuttershock Creative
Tens of thousands of Floridians are facing a life or death scenario as Ron DeSantis' administration revokes funding for HIV medication. Keep Reading →

What can we expect in American politics in 2026?

protesters at a no kings rally alongside a photo of donald trump

Demonstrators at a Los Angeles 'No Kings' rally; Donald Trump

RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/GettyImages
Alex Cooper, Advocate Editor in Chief: Keep Reading →

Detroit heard King’s dream first. These Black women are carrying it forward.

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Lambda Pi Omega Chapter read to children in a classroom

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Lambda Pi Omega Chapter provide various services to the local Detroit community, such as reading to students, planting trees, and donating money to women's shelters.

Courtesy AKA Lambda Pi Omega Chapter
This story was originally reported by Ebony JJ Curry of The 19th. Meet Ebony and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

Abigail Spanberger becomes VA's first woman governor, honoring history and diversity in inaugural speech

abigail spanberger taking oath

Gov. Abigail Spanberger took her oath of office on January 17, 2026, in Richmond, Virginia.

Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate
On a cold, gray, and drizzly morning in Richmond, thousands of Virginians gathered on the steps of the state capitol to witness a moment more than two centuries in the making: the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as Virginia’s 75th governor and the first woman ever elected to the office. Keep Reading →

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces $25K lawsuit for allegedly destroying a 14-year marriage

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by the ex-wife of her former bodyguard for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Kyrsten Sinema's legal troubles just got a whole lot messier. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved