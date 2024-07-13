Scroll To Top
News

Burkina Faso's military junta: 'Homosexuality will be punished by the law'

Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou
Dave Primov/Shutterstock

Military leaders did not reveal the extent of the ban — whether it is against LGBTQ+ identity broadly or specifically those in same-sex relationships, nor what the sentences will entail.

Burkina Faso's military junta has announced a ban on homosexuality, reversing the country's policies two years after seizing power.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala announced Thursday that the junta's cabinet has agreed on legislation criminalizing "homosexuality." He did not reveal the extent of the ban — whether it is against LGBTQ+ identity broadly or specifically those in same-sex relationships, nor what the sentences will entail.

"Henceforth homosexuality and associated practices will be punished by the law," he stated, per BBC.

While LGBTQ+ identity is not widely accepted in the nation, it was not previously outlawed. The ban comes as part of the junta's overhaul of marriage laws two years after overthrowing the country's former military ruler, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba. The nation will only recognize religious and customary marriages once the junta parliament approves the law and leader Ibrahim Traoré signs off on it.

There are currently 61 countries that criminalize consensual same-sex sexual acts in some form, 32 of them being in Africa, according to ILGA World Database, with punishments ranging from fines and imprisonment to the death penalty. Human Rights Watch has previously said the 2022 military coup in Burkina Faso was "responsible for serious abuses, further degrading [the country's] human rights and humanitarian situation."

While many countries have decriminalized same-sex relationships in recent years, others have instead enacted legislation where there previously was none criminalizing them. Uganda lawmakers passed what has been dubbed one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws last year in May, and Ghana advanced a draconian LGBTQ+ criminalization bill in spite of warnings from other nations and world financial institutions.

The daughter of Cameroon's president, Brenda Biya, recently came out as a lesbian in spite of the country's anti-LGBTQ+ law and backlash from her family. She called on states to overturn their "unfair" policies.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawYahoo FeedAfricaWorld
burkina fasomilitary juntaedasso rodrigue bayalajustice ministerliuetenant colonelpaul-henri damibaibrahim traorécriminalizationanti-lgbtq+ lawsafricaugandaghanacameroonworld
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio