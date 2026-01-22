LGBTQ+ people are important to global economy, corporate allies say at Davos

As rainbow lights washed across corporate venues in the Swiss Alpine resort town of Davos, advocates and allies sent a message that cut through the noise of the World Economic Forum: LGBTQ+ people belong in the global economy, even — and perhaps especially — when powerful leaders try to push them out.

The displays were part of the fourth annual Pride on the Promenade, an initiative organized by GLAAD, Open for Business, and the Partnership for Global LGBTIQ+ Equality. On Wednesday, companies participating in the initiative illuminated their Davos-hosted spaces with rainbow lighting, flags, and LGBTQ+ affirming messages. It was a visible counterpoint to the forum’s increasingly tense geopolitical atmosphere as Donald Trump blasted key U.S. allies.

Participating companies include Amazon, Axios, Bloomberg, Cisco, Cloudflare, Edelman, Hub Culture, Salesforce, SAP, Snowflake, and Workday.

Axios celebrated LGBTQ+ diversity at Davos. GLAAD

The symbolism was difficult to miss. Just hours earlier, Trump, who has made anti-transgender policies a centerpiece of his second administration, had taken the Davos stage to deliver a rambling address that blended lies, threats toward U.S. allies, conspiracy theories, and self-congratulatory claims untethered from reality.

Trump declared that inflation in the United States had been “defeated” while simultaneously boasting of explosive economic growth — a contradiction economists widely reject. He claimed his administration had secured as much as $18 trillion, and possibly $20 trillion, in new investment, figures unsupported by public data. He asserted that the U.S. economy was undergoing “the fastest and most dramatic turnaround in history,” while attacking the press as “crooked” and again falsely insisting that the 2020 election had been rigged.

The speech veered further into fantasy as Trump escalated his fixation on Greenland, threatening renewed efforts to acquire the Danish territory and at times appearing to confuse it with Iceland. He suggested economic retaliation against Denmark and other NATO allies, portrayed Europe as incapable of defending itself, and framed U.S. dominance as both inevitable and owed.

CISCO displayed its LGBTQ+ suppport at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. GLAAD

Trump suggested that the United States was entitled to the territory because of its military power and past protection, calling Greenland a “giant piece of ice” essential to global security. He warned that if Denmark refuses to negotiate a transfer, the U.S. could respond with economic retaliation, and implied that U.S. dominance, not international law or Greenlanders’ self-determination, should decide the outcome.

He also leveled false claims about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, insisting that the alliance is fundamentally exploitative and that U.S. allies would not come to America’s defense. Trump said the United States has received “nothing” from NATO and suggested that other members would abandon America if it were attacked. That claim is contradicted by history. After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, NATO formally invoked Article 5 of its charter for the first and only time, triggering allied deployments, air patrols, and intelligence support in defense of the United States.

In his Davos remarks, Trump nonetheless portrayed NATO as a one-way obligation, claimed he had singlehandedly prevented the alliance’s collapse, and implied that U.S. security guarantees should be contingent on territorial concessions, including Greenland.

He also dismissed renewable energy as economically destructive, falsely claimed China avoids wind power, and made sweeping, unsupported assertions about migrants and crime. At one point, Trump declared Washington, D.C., “the safest place” in the United States after military intervention — a claim flatly contradicted by crime statistics.

Democratic U.S. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York tweeted his shame over the U.S. president’s performance.

“Donald Trump is overseas embarrassing America on the world stage. Again,” Jeffries wrote on X.

Against that backdrop, Pride on the Promenade served as both an affirmation and a rebuke: a reminder that global business leaders are not operating in a vacuum and that values, not just markets, shape the future.

Ken Janssens, CEO of Open for Business, said the initiative reflects a growing understanding that equality is not a charitable add-on but a driver of economic performance. “Inclusion and economic performance belong together,” Janssens said in a statement to The Advocate. “When people can show up openly and safely, businesses are stronger. That’s the message behind the Rainbow Light-Up.”

Cloudflare participated in a show of support for LGBTQ+ people in Davos. GLAAD

For LGBTQ+ advocates, the timing was not incidental. As authoritarian rhetoric gains traction globally, often paired with attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, visibility at elite spaces like Davos has taken on renewed urgency.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said the displays carry particular weight this year. “The colors lighting up the promenade at the World Economic Forum again this year show needed support for LGBTQ people globally,” Ellis said in a statement to The Advocate. “At a time when decades-old alliances are being challenged, the importance of this visible show of solidarity cannot be understated. Brands that demonstrate shared values of family and freedom know this helps grow the bottom line.”