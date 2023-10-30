Scroll To Top
The Advocates

Elliott Page Continues to Speak His Truth and Help Others

Elliott Page Continues to Speak His Truth and Help Others

<p>Elliott Page Continues to Speak His Truth and Help Others</p>
Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

The actor, author, and filmmaker is living his best life — and creating huge amounts of visibility and space for trans people in Hollywood.

It’s been a big year for Elliot Page. For starters, his candid and clever memoir, Pageboy — which documents the 36-year-old actor’s journey to come out as a trans man, among other life experiences — quickly became a New York Times bestseller upon its release in June, almost instantly topping the nonfiction list. The Los Angeles Times lauded it as “raw, harrowing, and often heartbreaking,” while The Washington Post called the memoir “eloquent and enthralling.”

Among the many intimate details of Page’s life that are included is the fact that he and actress Kate Mara (American Horror Story, Fantastic Four) once had a secret relationship. Despite the fact that Mara was also dating actor Max Minghella at the time, Mara expressed she was OK with the revelation, knowing it was an important part of Page’s story. In the book, Page writes that Mara was “the first person I fell for after my heart was broken.”

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page told People.

“Today I definitely feel a way that I never thought I would get to feel,” he added about his decision to write the book, and how he had to come to a certain place of peace from within before sharing his story outwardly. “I think that mostly manifests in how present I feel. The sort of ease and the ability to exist. There’s been periods in my life where I really felt like I wasn’t. We talk about trans joy and euphoria and all of those things, and so much of it is in the stillness. I just feel so lucky.”

In addition to becoming a bestselling author, Page also had to navigate the delicate balancing act of promoting his indie hit film Close to You, which he cowrote with the film’s director Dominic Savage, during this year's writers strike while also supporting his colleagues. The experimental film was one of very few independent projects officially deemed exempt from the strike due to a lack of conflict with the union’s grievances and demands. Still, Page consistently showed up at the picket lines in support.

The Umbrella Academy actor also spoke out about the movement to degender acting categories at awards shows, echoing what many other nonbinary and trans actors have recently voiced. While in Toronto for the Close To You premiere in September, Page told Entertainment Weekly that he’s hoping the Oscars will do away with gendered classifications very soon. “Yeah, it seems like a good idea,” Page told EW. “And, again, this sort of unusual aspect of that being the only category, right, where that sort of happens? So, hopefully, we start moving beyond that degree of binary thinking.”

From Your Site Articles
The AdvocatesBooksArts & EntertainmentPrint IssueYahoo FeedTransgender
TransgenderElliot Pagepageboymemoirtrans manEntertainmentbooks
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories