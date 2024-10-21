Trump smears icon Arnold Palmer as unhinged athletes Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell endorse him

Former President Donald Trump is running for president. He is not auditioning to be the DJ at The Abbey , vying for the last bed at an exclusive psychiatric hospital, or trying out to be the third Stooge. He is competing for the toughest, most consequential, and highest-profile job in the world.

And through all the incoherent speeches and answers to questions, self-proclaimed “weave-talking,” impromptu — and bizarre — dancing and vulgar language, the media shrugs. It’s Trump being Trump. Now, just imagine if President Joe Biden acted that ludicrously. Every newspaper in America would call for him to step aside. Every pundit would say he was not fit to serve. Every poll would say he was losing his marbles.

Oh, wait, that already happened, and the only thing that Biden demonstrated was that he’s lost a step or two over the years. Biden went in one direction, slowing down, Trump went in the other, exhibiting inexplicable, erratic behavior. Both directions are signs of aging.

But what happened with Trump and sports stars over the weekend is equally jarring. Biden, for example, would never have disparaged the memory of the iconic Arnold Palmer, and he surely would not have shared a stage with two athletes whose behaviors reek of shame.

Over the weekend, seeing Trump in Pennsylvania talk lewdly about the late, legendary golfer Palmer infuriated me. Palmer was the epitome of decency, embodying the way hardworking western Pennsylvanians were expected to carry themselves.

I met Palmer, who was every bit a gentleman. His kindness and humility were the reasons he was named one of the nicest athletes in sports. I recall that he shared that honor with another genteel western Pennsylvania legend, baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial.

What Trump did to Palmer’s memory is sickening, and it was equally disgusting that prior to going on the graphic riff about Palmer, Trump was endorsed by an athlete who is the very opposite of what Palmer was, former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown, the definition of grotesque. Brown’s issues are pervasive, from civil suits regarding sexual assault to being arrested to mortifyingly deranged social posts.

Come to think of it, is there any difference between Brown and Trump? They are equally repulsive. And there’s another sports reject who stepped forward with Brown on Saturday.

Also endorsing Trump on Saturday was another former Steeler, Le'Veon Bell , who also left the team in shame, holding out for two years for more money, then signing with the New York Jets, where he was a major flop. Bell was arrested for DUI, violating the NFL’s drug policy, and suspended for three games. He was dropped by the Jets and then by the Chiefs.

But here’s what Bell is remembered for. He never stopped complaining; he never accepted any blame. He barked about everyone being against him. He was the perennial victim. He rudely badmouthed each team he played for. Does this sound like anyone you know?

Now, contrast the endorsements of Brown and Bell to Vice President Kamala Harris being endorsed over the weekend by exceptional athletes. First, by the family of a Steelers Hall of Famer running back, the late Franco Harris, as well as two other Steelers Hall of Famers, Jerome Bettis and Joe Greene.

What Trump did to Palmer was beyond the realm of acceptable. Palmer was known affectionately as "The King" of golf. He left behind more than just an impressive sports legacy. He was admired not only for his talent but also for his humility, kindness, and the way he carried himself both on and off the course.

Palmer, despite his immense success, never lost sight of the people around him. He remained grounded, engaging with fans in a way that made everyone feel special. His decency and grace helped elevate the sport of golf, making him a beloved figure to generations of fans. Palmer’s legacy isn’t just in the records he set but in the way he treated others with respect and empathy — a model for athletes everywhere.

I don’t have to provide links to prove Palmer’s character. It was the stuff of folklore, and anyone who ever met him, including me, came away struck by his warmheartedness.

In very dark and stark contrast, athletes like Brown and Bell have tarnished their reputations with behaviors that stand in direct opposition to Palmer’s class and dignity. Brown has been particularly problematic, from his volatile behavior in the NFL to making offensive and homophobic comments on social platforms.

His erratic conduct is a far cry from Palmer’s humility. Similarly, Bell’s antics and lack of professionalism reflect poorly on him as a role model. These players, instead of uplifting a sport like Palmer, have become symbols of arrogance and entitlement in professional sports.

That makes seeing Trump in a McDonald’s all the more jarring. Trump, like Brown and Bell, reeks of arrogance and entitlement. Those are traits that you don’t see behind the counter at McDonald's. In other words, McDonald’s would be a perfect fit for the self-effacing Palmer.

The fact that both Brown and Bell have endorsed Trump only further highlights the "birds of a feather flock together" adage. Trump, whose divisive rhetoric and lack of respect for others are well-documented, aligns perfectly with the disreputable behavior displayed by Brown and Bell. Brown underscores Trump’s insanity, while Bell highlights Trump’s unending grievances.

Their support for Trump proves a shared disregard for decency, humility, and respect. In contrast to Palmer’s legacy of integrity and grace, Brown, Bell, and Trump demonstrate how fame and fortune without character lead to a different kind of notoriety — one based on self-interest, divisiveness, and most of all, selfishness.

