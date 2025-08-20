Ari Shapiro, gay co-host of All Things Considered, is leaving NPR

Ari Shaprio, one of the co-hosts for the NPR's All Things Considered news program, announced Wednesday that he is leaving NPR.

Shapiro started with NPR 25 years ago as an intern in 2001. In 2015, Shapiro became a host for All Things Considered. On social media, Shapiro said he appreciated the time spent at the media organization and gave his support for public radio.

"It has been a wild privilege to spend 25 years at NPR. After a decade as host of All Things Considered, I’ve decided to move on at the end of September," Shapiro said in an Instagram post. "For now, let me just express what a joy it has been to share stories and conversations with you. The work of public radio is more important today than it has ever been. I intend to continue supporting it, and I hope you will too. Thank you for listening."

In a post on Substack, Shapiro recalled when he first joined NPR and recounted his journey through the years as a journalist there.

"My decision to move on has nothing to do with the challenges facing public radio, the news media, or the country. Those are real and profound, and I plan to continue engaging with them in meaningful ways. But they aren’t informing this transition," he said.

Shapiro explained that it was his time to move on from the show and hand off the role to a new voice.

"The news isn’t going anywhere," Shapiro said. "For the foreseeable future, the times we live in will remain unprecedented. Journalism doesn’t end with a checkmate or a tie-breaking goal."

Outside of NPR, Shapiro has written a memoir, sang cabaret with Alan Cumming, and hosted a reality show.

For now, Shapiro said he'll be touring with the band Pink Martini, with whom he's performed for years. His last show will be at the end of September.