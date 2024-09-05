Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Dannii Minogue is proud to embrace her status as a gay icon

Dannii Minogue is proud to embrace her status as a gay icon

<p>Dannii Minogue is proud to embrace her status as a gay icon</p>

The pop superstar is happily pushing the gay agenda by hosting the spicy dating show I Kissed a Girl.

rickycornish

Pucker up!

Dannii Minogue is bringing more spicy LGBTQ+ representation to the mainstream on the sapphic show I Kissed a Girl.

As the title suggests, contestants kick off their quest for love with a smooch the second they meet each other. I Kissed a Girl serves as the second season to the popular U.K. gay dating show I Kissed a Boy.

It may be the same premise, but women now get a chance at finding their soul mate! Plus, Minogue returns as the host, so what's not to love?

"More than ever, we've got to stick together. It doesn't matter if we're in different countries. We have to learn from each other. This is where I'm meant to be! I'm a very happy student," Minogue tells The Advocate.

Minogue has embraced her status as a gay icon for many years now. In fact, the star even joined her sister Kylie Minogue in a surprise performance last year at World Pride in Sydney.

"Performing at World Pride with Kylie was fun. I'm just doing what I love doing. It's a real time capsule of what's going on in the world."

The singer and TV host is beyond grateful to give back to the LGBTQ+ community, as her career is about to hit an incredible five decades.

Down in Australia, dedicated fans have even created a petition to have a street in Melbourne named "Minogue Lane" for her and her sister's undeniable impact.

"Myself and my sister ... we're very proud of our name and what that means to people. I don't know if it's going to happen, but we'd have very proud parents if it did."

I Kissed a Girl is streaming now on Hulu. To see the full interview with Dannii Minogue, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentVideoLesbianYahoo FeedLGBTMusictelevision
huludannii minogueentertainmentgaykylie minoguemusicpridetelevisiontvvideoarts & entertainment
rickycornish
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio