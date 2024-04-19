Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe are producing a queer soccer romance for TV: 'Bold, sexy and fun'

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are executive producers on an upcoming queer soccer romance series — and it's as cute as it sounds.

The soccer stars' production company, A Touch More, announced Wednesday that it is partnering with independent television studio Future Shack Entertainment to adapt Meryl Wilsner's best-selling novel, Cleat Cute, into a TV series.

"We are thrilled to be working with Future Shack to bring Meryl Wilsner’s wonderful book to life. Having spent most of our lives on teams, we want to celebrate the ways in which relationships, both romantic and platonic, are organically created through sports," Bird and Rapinoe said in a joint statement. "Cleat Cute will not shy away from the messiness, occasional frustration, and undeniable beauty that come with loving the game and the players within it."

Cleat Cute follows a young soccer player as she juggles being the new rookie player with her goals of making the national team, as well as a budding romance with her team captain. Wilsner's other works include romance novels like Something to Talk About and Mistakes Were Made.

Bird and Rapinoe's company aims to amplify "narratives around identity, activism, and underrepresented communities, notably LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and women," according to its mission statement.Cleat Cute will be the company's first scripted project, though it said it currently plans to expand its scripted and nonscripted projects. The producers added that they believe the show "underscores its commitment to championing diverse stories."



“Sports is a universal language and breeding ground for world class storytelling," said Future Shack CEO Jeff Wachtel. "As women’s sports captivate audiences around the globe, we’re proud to partner with two of the most iconic athletes of our time, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, to bring Meryl Wilsner’s delightful world to life in a bold, sexy and fun ensemble show."