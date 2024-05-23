Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Trump campaign outraged over queer Apprentice film, calling it ‘garbage’ and ‘pure fiction’

Trump campaign outraged over queer Apprentice film, calling it ‘garbage’ and ‘pure fiction’

former reality television show host donald trump director of The Apprentice movie cannes film festival 2024 Ali Abbasi
Shutterstock; JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

The notoriously thin-skinned former president’s campaign said that Trump would sue.

Cwnewser

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has condemned The Apprentice, a film depicting the former U.S. president’s life in the 1980s, as “pure fiction” and announced plans for legal action following its debut in France at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. According to the Associated Press, director Ali Abbasi has offered to screen the movie privately for Trump.

After its premiere, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released a statement criticizing the film and announcing plans to sue “to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” the AP reports.

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked,” Cheung said.

The Apprentice features actor Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, the attorney who, despite having relationships with men, denied that he was gay and had HIV until he died of AIDS-related complications in 1986. Cohn served as chief counsel to GOP Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s investigations of suspected communists before he was disbarred shortly before his death.

In response to the Trump campaign’s remarks, Abbasi said, “Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people—they don’t talk about his success rate though, you know?” Despite the criticism, Abbasi extended an olive branch, offering to meet Trump and discuss the film.

“I don’t necessarily think that this is a movie he would dislike,” Abbasi said. “I think he would be surprised, you know? I would offer to go and meet him wherever he wants, screen the movie, and have a chat about it afterward.”

Inspired by true events, the film explores Trump’s relationship with Cohn, depicting it as a Faustian bargain that fundamentally influenced the former president’s business and political career. The Washington Post reports that the film includes a controversial scene portraying Trump raping his wife, Ivana Trump, based on her 1990 divorce deposition. Although Ivana later recanted in 2015 and clarified that she felt violated rather than raped, the scene remains a significant part of the film.

Arts & EntertainmentDonald TrumpYahoo FeedNewsfilmPolitics
aidsali abbasicannes film festivalfilmsfrancehivjeremy stronglawsuitsmoviesreelection campaignroy cohnsebastian stanthe apprentice
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio