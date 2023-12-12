George Santos Is in Plea Negotiations with Federal Prosecutors

George Santos, the former New York congressman known for his controversial tenure in the House of Representatives, is reportedly engaged in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors. This information, revealed in a court document filed by the prosecution, adds a new chapter to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the fabulist former lawmaker.



He faces a multitude of charges, including 23 felony charges to which he has pled not guilty.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a letter to the judge in the Eastern District of New York outlining proposed items for discussion in a Tuesday morning status conference. Prosecutors asked for the September trial to be moved to May or June. In the filing, they also asked the court to schedule the next status conference for 30 days from now to give both parties time to continue working on a plea deal.

Santos is only the sixth person ever expelled from Congress following an ethics investigation that found that he probably broke federal law.

In a sit-down interview with New York City’s local CBS station WCBS — his first since being kicked out of the House — Santos reflected on his tumultuous career and current circumstances. He expressed mixed emotions and a sense of resolve regarding his future.

“I have a long road of redemption ahead, and I’m going to work really hard for that,” Santos said.

He also hinted at his willingness to consider community service as part of his legal strategy. “If that’s what [the prosecutors] are offering, I’ll do it happily,” he remarked, indicating openness to potential plea deal terms.

The former congressman’s journey, marked by fabrications in his resume and questions about his financial dealings, continues to evolve. His expulsion from Congress, a decision that he described as a lack of due process, was a significant moment in his career. Despite these challenges, Santos remains a figure of public interest, as evidenced by his lucrative Cameo endeavors.

As Santos navigates plea negotiations and contemplates his future, his story remains a compelling example of the complexities and unpredictability of political careers. With legal proceedings ongoing, the full scope of Santos’ situation is yet to unfold.

Santos’s expulsion followed intense scrutiny and a detailed investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which uncovered substantial evidence of alleged misconduct, including campaign finance violations and misrepresentation of his background.

The complexities of Santos’s case extend beyond legal challenges to encompass a broader political discourse. His situation has ignited discussions about ethical standards in politics, with some critics lambasting him for profiting from his deceptive past. Santos’s actions have raised questions about the accountability and transparency expected of public officials.

Santos addressed these criticisms in his interview with WCBS, asserting his belief in the American tradition of forgiveness and redemption. “I think America is a very forgiving country, and I’m going to work hard for that forgiveness,” he said.

Santos’s decision to engage in plea negotiations signals a pragmatic approach to his legal troubles.

Interestingly, Santos revealed in the interview that his current income from Cameo, a platform for personalized video messages, surpasses his $174,000 congressional salary.

“By the end of this week, that is actually factual. I will have made more money in seven days than I would’ve made an entire year in Congress,” he disclosed, underscoring his career’s peculiar turn following his departure from political office.



Santos’s ability to monetize his notoriety speaks to the unique intersections of fame, politics, and technology in the modern era. First selling videos for $75 a piece, Santos now charges $500 to say almost anything a person is willing to pay him for.

Amidst these developments, Santos has been vocal about his perceptions of the political process, particularly his claims of witnessing and opposing corruption in Congress. “I saw how the sausage is made, and I have receipts,” he claimed in the interview, suggesting he has evidence of misconduct by others in government.