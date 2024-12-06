Video shows Florida police arrest sugar heir who beat his girlfriend after sitting next to a gay couple

Footage obtained from police in Palm Beach shows the arrest of a Florida sugar company executive's son who attacked his girlfriend because he was upset at being seated next to a gay couple at a swanky steakhouse earlier that evening, Law&Crime reports.

Alexander Nicholas Fanjul, 39, was initially arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, tampering with or harassing a victim, robbery, and false imprisonment for the incident that took place at his Palm Beach home late in the evening of January 28. He pleaded guilty to felony battery, criminal mischief, and petit theft on November 4. The court withheld final adjudication on the felony battery charge. He is currently serving four years of probation.

Fanjul appears highly intoxicated in the video, slurring his words and stumbling as officers are seen confronting him inside his home and after police take him into custody. Later, he appears unable to enter or exit a police vehicle without assistance from officers.

“She had her purse on her,” one officer says about Fanjul, who is seated on a step outside his home. “He kicked her, threw her to the floor, ripped it off her shoulder. She doesn’t know where her purse is, her phone is. She’s beat up pretty good.”

The video has long sections without audio.

“I’ve been f*ck*ng framed, man,” Fanjul says when the audio resumes.

When an officer asks him what he wants, Fanjul stammers, “I would like to, uh, I would like, I think, to go to bed.”

“Come on, bro,” Fanjul slurs a few minutes later as police search him. “Look, come on, man, be real.”

“F*ck*ng aye, man. Let’s take a break,” he says as he is being strapped into the backseat of a police vehicle. “I’m thirsty and I’m interrogated.”

Later in the video, Fanjul has difficulty exiting the police vehicle after he entangles himself in his cuffed hands. He grows combative and belligerent as he is led bent over from the vehicle.

“Oh, this hurts. Please stop doing this to me, man, it really hurts. It really f*ck*ng hurts. It really, really, really hurts. It’s very painful,” he says as he is led into the booking station and tossed into a holding cell.

“Jesus Christ, dammit,” Fanjul says as the officer walks away. “This is like the worst week I’ve ever had in my life.”

Police responded to reports of a woman screaming at Fanjul’s home in Palm Beach just after 11 p.m. on January 28, as first reported by the Palm Beach Post. The gate and front door were open when police arrived, and inside, officers found Fanjul standing over the woman, who was curled into a fetal position on the floor, according to arrest records and as seen in the video.

The woman told police that she and Fanjul, (who goes by ‘Nico’) dined at the Flagler Steakhouse in Palm Beach earlier that evening. She said Fanjul was angered they were seated next to a gay couple and that he became “increasingly irate” as the dinner progressed, to the point that other guests reportedly took note. The woman said the dispute continued after the couple left the restaurant and returned home. Once inside the property on the front lawn, the woman said she told Fanjul to drop the matter.

At this point, the woman said Fanjul repeatedly punched and kneed her in the face. She said when she threatened to call the police, Fanjul reportedly grabbed the phone and the woman’s hand holding it within his hand and drove them into the ground with such force that it shattered the phone. She further alleged that when she screamed for help, he dragged her inside the residence, where he tried to choke her.

The assault stopped when police arrived.

Fanjul was also arrested on April 22, 2023, for allegedly assaulting a woman at his residence following a round of drinking and insults at the Echo sushi restaurant. In an eerily similar scenario, Fanjul was accused of making “vulgar statements about prior incidents between them," according to official court documents seen by Page Six.

That argument escalated after the couple arrived at Fanjul’s residence, and he allegedly tackled her to the ground when she tried to leave. She accused him of slamming her phone when she threatened to call the police and claimed she escaped after she elbowed and kneed him, and ran screaming into the yard. She allegedly told police Fanjul had a history of such abusive and controlling behavior.

Fanjul made national headlines in 2017 when he was dating Tinsley Mortimer of the Bravo TV show Real Housewives of New York City. Mortimer was arrested for trespassing at Fanjul’s home, but the charges were later dropped.

Fanjul is the son of Alexander Fanjul, Sr., an executive at Florida Crystals, one of the largest producers of sugar in the region. The younger Fanjul is not an employee of the company, according to a spokesperson.