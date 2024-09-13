Little Gay Pub in D.C. vandalized over support for Kamala Harris for president

On Wednesday, the Little Gay Pub, a beloved LGBTQ + venue in Washington, D.C. , was vandalized when a man spray-painted the initials “HMS” on several images of Vice President Kamala Harris . The photos were part of the pub’s “Coconut Christmas” decor in honor of Harris’s August 22 acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president at the United Center in Chicago.

The LGBTQ-owned and operated business in the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood had adorned its exterior with striking photos of Harris. Two images at the entrance depicted Harris standing powerfully before an American flag, exuding confidence, with one displayed at the corner of the property. Another photo above gazed down onto the street below, symbolizing the pub’s unwavering support for Harris, a candidate they believe embodies pride and progress for the LGBTQ+ community.

The man responsible for the vandalism was caught in the act by the pub’s general manager, Paul Guarino, according to a police report. Guarino chased after him and snapped photos of the culprit. The man, who was carrying a Whole Foods bag, seemed upset by the pub’s political stance and defaced four of the images, including two at the entrance and two on the corner, which were photos from the convention’s first night. According to one of the pub’s co-owners, Dito Sevilla, Guarino confronted the man, asking what “HMS” stood for, even suggesting it could be related to Hamas. The man’s only reply was, “You figure it out,” Sevilla told The Advocate.





Courtesy Little Gay Pub

Sevilla expressed disappointment but remained undeterred. “In a city where the Democratic Party gets 96 percent of the vote, it seems like a safe bet that they will support the Democratic nominee. We’re all for open discussion and dissent, but vandalizing us and our Kamalas is not the way to do it,” he said. “Rest assured, that’s plenty of Kamala where that came from.” The pub wasted no time ordering replacement images, with an added feature: double-sided prints, so if vandalism happens again, they can simply be flipped and restored, Sevilla said.

Co-owner Dusty Martinez echoed Sevilla’s sentiments and emphasized the bar’s unwavering support for Harris. “We are super excited about Harris putting her name in and becoming our candidate. As an LGBTQ+ bar, we’re at a point where we can’t be silent, and we have to make a stand. Putting her images up around the bar and on the outside is something that we all agreed to and believe in,” Martinez told The Advocate. “To see them vandalized was very disheartening. It doesn’t change what we believe in or our stance at all. We are deciding between one of the most qualified candidates in history (Harris) and a criminal who runs on hate and division (Trump).”

Martinez praised the swift actions of Guarino, who immediately called the police after capturing images of the vandal. “We’re not exactly sure what HMS stands for in this person’s case, but from our general manager’s account, this person was upset that we were a gay bar supporting the Biden-Harris administration.” The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident, though authorities have not classified it as a hate crime.

Sevilla, known for his creative political displays, has a longstanding connection to Harris. In January 2021, just before she was inaugurated as vice president, Harris visited Sevilla’s “Kamala La La La Tree” in Dupont Circle, a 16-foot Christmas tree adorned with over 18,000 lights, cut-outs of Harris and President Joe Biden, and symbolic decorations. The tree became a beacon of hope and celebration for the LGBTQ+ community. Similarly, the Little Gay Pub has become a cornerstone for the community since its opening in 2023, providing a space of celebration, resistance, and unity.

The vandalism, however, has not shaken the pub’s sense of pride. The pub’s co-owners have stood firm in their commitment to supporting Harris, and their determination is reflected in the quick action to replace the vandalized decorations. “We will reprint these images and have them up in no time,” Martinez said.

Courtesy Little Gay Pub

The Little Gay Pub continues to thrive as a cultural and social hub for the LGBTQ+ community, attracting notable figures like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9, and actors Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, and Alan Cumming. Pelosi, who has long championed LGBTQ+ rights, made a surprise visit last year and delighted patrons with a selfie in one of the pub’s iconic bathrooms, which have become a popular attraction.

Sevilla, known for his past displays of political and social figures, has made the pub a beacon for progressive voices and causes. Despite the setback, the owners remain undeterred. “We’re proud supporters of Harris and will continue to be,” Sevilla said.

The pub’s Kamala Harris-inspired drink, aptly named “The Next President,” has also been a hit with patrons. A remade daiquiri using coconut rum, classic Hemingway ingredients, and house-cured cherries, the drink has been selling well since it was added to the menu in mid-August, with $1 from each sale going to support Harris’s campaign. “It’s more than just a gimmick,” Sevilla said. The drink will remain on the menu through Election Night.

“We can’t wait for her to visit,” Sevilla said. “The Little Gay Pub could not be prouder of her work, her story, and the example she sets for the marginalized members of our society.”