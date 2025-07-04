NYPD investigating assault, choking of woman after suspects hurled anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

New York police continue to search for three men suspected of beating a woman in Queens while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs.

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack on a 28-year-old woman on June 24 on Village Lane north of Mott Street, according to QNS. The woman was punched repeatedly before on of the men choked the victim until she lost consciousness, the Queens-based news outlet reports The suspects then fled the scene.

Police received a 911 call after the attack and found the victim, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. The woman remains in stable condition, QNS reported Thursday.

New York City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers issued a statement to QNS condemning the attack.

“I am horrified and heartbroken by the brutal and hate-filled attack that occurred,” Brooks-Powers said. “No one should ever face violence or dehumanization because of who they are. The reported use of anti-LGBTQ slurs in the assault is sickening and unacceptable.”

The attack, which occurred in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, came days after an assault in Midtown Manhattan June 22 in which assailants also allegedly made homophobic slurs. After that assault, the NYPD released a photo and video of a suspect accused of beating a 22-year-old man outside a garage on West 34th Street near 8th Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the New York Daily News .

“These incidents are part of an alarming trend,” New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar told QNS. “A Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation report released this month found there were 932 anti-LGBTQ hate crimes in the past 12 months, or about 2.5 per day. Even more troubling is that half were directed against transgender people, a 14 percent increase. I call upon the perpetrators in both instances to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”