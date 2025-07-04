Scroll To Top
Crime

NYPD investigating assault, choking of woman after suspects hurled anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

Mott Ave at B22nd intersection Far Rockaway New York City Council Member Selvena Brooks Powers
©2025 Google Maps Data; Courtesy RE-ELECT POWERS QUEENS

Mott Ave at B22nd intersection in New York's Far Rockaway neighborhood; New York City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers

Three male suspects remain at large. The victim was in stable condition after the attack.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

New York police continue to search for three men suspected of beating a woman in Queens while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack on a 28-year-old woman on June 24 on Village Lane north of Mott Street, according to QNS. The woman was punched repeatedly before on of the men choked the victim until she lost consciousness, the Queens-based news outlet reports The suspects then fled the scene.

Police received a 911 call after the attack and found the victim, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. The woman remains in stable condition, QNS reported Thursday.

New York City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers issued a statement to QNS condemning the attack.

“I am horrified and heartbroken by the brutal and hate-filled attack that occurred,” Brooks-Powers said. “No one should ever face violence or dehumanization because of who they are. The reported use of anti-LGBTQ slurs in the assault is sickening and unacceptable.”

The attack, which occurred in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, came days after an assault in Midtown Manhattan June 22 in which assailants also allegedly made homophobic slurs. After that assault, the NYPD released a photo and video of a suspect accused of beating a 22-year-old man outside a garage on West 34th Street near 8th Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the New York Daily News.

“These incidents are part of an alarming trend,” New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar told QNS. “A Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation report released this month found there were 932 anti-LGBTQ hate crimes in the past 12 months, or about 2.5 per day. Even more troubling is that half were directed against transgender people, a 14 percent increase. I call upon the perpetrators in both instances to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Crime
hate crimesjenifer rajkumarmanhattannew york assemblynew york citynew york city councilnew york police departmentqueensselvena brooks-powers
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True
26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio