Gay men's chorus member killed in suspected Texas road rage attack — family and police seek help

A member of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus was shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident in Texas this month, and the family and police are seeking help.

Edward Espino, 47, was shot and killed early in the morning of March 16. Numerous calls to 911 reported that a Mitsubishi Mirage was stalled on Interstate Highway 35 in Austin just after 3:30 a.m. The incident was upgraded to a crash after the Mirage was subsequently hit by a Ford Bronco.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered Espino trapped in his car and unresponsive.

“The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) and the Austin Fire Department (AFD) extracted Mr. Espino from the vehicle and attempted first aid when they discovered a gunshot wound on his body,” the Austin Police Department said in a press release. “Mr. Espino was pronounced deceased at 4:14 a.m.”

Police interviewed witnesses and the driver of the Bronco, who stayed at the scene. The driver of the Bronco, who remained unnamed, fully cooperated with authorities and was not suspected of involvement in Espino’s death.

“The initial investigation showed that Mr. Espino was in his Mitsubishi Mirage and driving northbound on IH 35 where his vehicle came to a stop in the far left lane of N. IH 35 before being struck from behind by the Bronco,” APD continued in the press release. “The shooting suspects have not yet been identified.”

Police suspect Espino was killed in a road rage incident.

Espino, a member of the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus, was returning from a visit with relatives in Corpus Christi when the shooting occurred. He was remembered by friends and family as warm and outgoing.

“He brought immense joy and light to our chorus in the short time he was with us,” the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus wrote on a GoFundMe page raising funds to assist Espino’s family with the funeral costs. “Our hearts are with his family and all who knew him. He will always be remembered as a bright, shining presence among us. Rest in peace, Edward."

"There's nothing that could bring him back, and we know that. But in knowing who took him from us couldn't mean everything,” said Jessica Munoz, Edward’s younger sister, told local CBS affiliate KEYE.

Police say they have no suspects in the case and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who believes they might have witnessed the incident or could provide help identifying a suspect is encouraged to contact the APD at (512) 974-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting AustinCrimeStoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

The GoFundMe page has currently raised more than $8,500 of a $10,000 goal. Donors can contribute to the fund here.