Transgender teen girl stabbed 14 times at roller rink birthday party

A teenaged transgender girl was stabbed 14 times at a birthday celebration in London last weekend, and a 19-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the case.

The unidentified transgender girl was attending a birthday party at the Harrow Leisure Center roller rink around 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, when she was allegedly subjected to transphobic abuse from a group of teenagers. Details remain unclear, but police allege Summer Betts-Ramsey stabbed the victim 14 times with a knife.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated for her wounds. She was subsequently discharged and remains in seclusion with her family as she recovers from the attack and wounds.

Summer Betts-Ramsey and three other individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, according to lead Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant.

“This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries,” Hannant said in a statement. “At this stage, we are treating this as a transphobic hate crime and we know this will cause significant concern.”

Hannant provided no further details on the alleged crime, the other three individuals arrested in connection with the case, or the victim.

A sobbing Betts-Ramsey appear in the dock at Willesden Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public. She wore a grey prison jumpsuit and was flanked by two guards during the hearing, according to the Evening Standard. She did not issue a formal plea to the charges, and was remanded in custody until her formal plea hearing on March 12 at the Old Baily.

Betts-Ramsey reportedly told her mother in the courtroom “I love you” as she was led away by guards.

The news comes on the heal of the sentencing of Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe who were found guilty of murdering trans teen girl Brianna Ghey. The two youths who were 15 at the time of the killing were sentenced to life in prison for the premediated, brutal, and unprovoked attack on Ghey, who was stabbed to death in Linear Park in Culcheth around 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 last year.

Evidence presented at court showed Jenkinson and Ratcliffe fantasized about killing a classmate in hundreds of private messages and handwritten documents and made a list of potential victims from amongst their acquaintances before settling on Ghey.

The two teens used the pretense of hanging out to lure Ghey to the park, where they reportedly used the codeword “gay” to launch the frenzied and deadly attack on the unsuspecting trans teen.

Ghey was still alive when discovered by two dogwalkers, but she died minutes later at the scene. An autopsy later found 28 stab wounds primarily to her head, neck, and back, and defensive wounds to her hands and wrists. The attack was so violent it fractured Ghey's ribs and wrist bones.

Hannant said investigation into the roller rink stabbing continues, and asked the public for help in identifying additional suspects or providing details about the attack.

“Since the incident occurred, we have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and are making good progress with our investigation,” Hannant said in a statement. “We have already arrested four people however we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area or who believes they have further information to come forward and speak to us. We have increased police patrols and would encourage people to approach these officers with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call 101 with reference 6306/10Feb or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.