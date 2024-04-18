Scroll To Top
Crime

Black trans woman África Parrilla García shot to death in Puerto Rico

Old San Juan Puerto Rico night street over crime tape
digital illustration by Nikki Aye for The Advocate

Few details have emerged about her life and death, as initial reports deadnamed and misgendered her.

trudestress

África Parrilla García, a 25-year-old Black transgender woman, was killed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in February, and details of her life and death are just now coming to light after she was deadnamed and misgendered in early news reports.

She was shot several times about 1 a.m. February 2 on a San Juan street, according to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día. She was impoverished and experiencing homelessness.

“A lot of trans women are on the streets and are made invisible because many people believe that their lives are worthless,” LeQueen, a trans artist and friend of García’s, told the paper. “They don’t give them the ‘spotlight’ that they deserve, and those men take advantage of that. They think, If I kill her here, no one is going to care.

Comments from numerous friends show García “was loved,” Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondentsnotes.

Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice Initiative, issued this statement: “África Garcia is more than just a name in a newspaper — like all victims of violence who are trans or gender-nonconforming, her life had meaning. It had value. Gun violence impacts far too many in Puerto Rico and across the United States, and we join África’s community in mourning her passing.”

Puerto Rico’s hate-crime law covers crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity, but prosecutors rarely apply the law, according to HRC.

Anyone with information that will may in the investigation is asked to contact Agent Flores of the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corp. at (787) 793-1234.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
