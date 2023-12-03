Scroll To Top
Crime

Police Interview Persons of Interest in Death of Black Trans Woman Shandon Floyd

Shandon Floyd Dead South Carolina Transgender Woman
News photo via Floyd Family

Police haven't classified her death as a homicide, but they are interviewing persons of interest.

trudestress

Shandon Floyd, a 20-year-old Black transgender woman, was found dead in a car in Columbia, S.C., on November 14, six days after she was reported missing.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies haven’t classified her death as a homicide, and an initial investigation showed no obvious signs of foul play, but they have identified three persons of interest, TV station WIS reports. They haven’t said if this changes the classification of the case, but they did say there are no charges pending, at least not yet.

Officials also haven’t said how she died. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy, but the results haven’t been released.

Floyd lived in Mullins, S.C., and was visiting Columbia, family members told TV station WACH and other local media. The day she disappeared, November 8, she was hanging out with friends at a hotel. About 3 a.m., she asked to use one friend’s car to take a man to a store. She didn’t return, and the owner of the car reported her missing, saying he started to worry when his calls to her phone went straight to voice mail.

Floyd’s family has accused Richland County authorities of moving slowly on the case because she was trans.

She was a 2021 graduate of Mullins High School and was studying nursing at Newberry College, according to an online obituary (which misgenders her).

“Shandon was a very fun person, life of the party, kindhearted, would give you the shirt off her back,” Mason Powell, a close friend, told local CBS affiliate WLTX. “When I met her, she was like a light. She was definitely the friend to get to know and the person to be around if you want to have a great time. And, you know, she loved her family and her brothers. She definitely loved them.”

If her death turns out to be a homicide, she would be one of at least 29 trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people to have died by violence in the U.S. this year. The majority have been Black trans women. In any given year, there are undoubtedly many more victims who are misgendered or deadnamed by police or media, or whose deaths are not reported at all.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo Feed
transgendersouth carolinashandon floyd
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio